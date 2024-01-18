Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Boston Bruins (5:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 29-13-3 The Opponent: Boston Bruins (26-8-9) Time: 5:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, NESN, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Stanley Cup of Chowder (@cupofchowdah)

Just ten days ago, the Boston Bruins came to Ball Arena and took Colorado to overtime before falling 4-3. Tonight the Avalanche head to their barn looking to complete the season sweep.

Coming off a comeback victory over the Ottawa Senators that saw depth forwards step up and contribute offense in a big way, the Avalanche need to find a way to keep pucks out of their own net so they can continue to outscore their goaltending problems. Colorado will need to defend well and play their recently dominant puck possession game to limit Boston’s scoring chances and pepper the B’s net with shots.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Joel Kiviranta (94)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Fredrik Olofsson (22) - Jason Polin (41)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sam Malinski (70)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Boston Bruins Projected Lines

Pavel Zacha (18) — Morgan Geekie (39) — David Pastrnak (88)

Brad Marchand (63) — Charlie Coyle (13) — Jake DeBrusk (74)

Danton Heinen (43) — Matthew Poitras (51) — Trent Frederic (11)

Jakub Lauko (94) — Jesper Boqvist (70) — Oskar Steen (62)

Matt Grzelcyk (48) — Charlie McAvoy (73)

Hampus Lindholm (27) — Brandon Carlo (25)

Parker Wotherspoon (29) — Kevin Shattenkirk (12)

Jeremy Swayman (30)

