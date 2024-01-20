Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Philadelphia Flyers (11:00 a.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 29-14-3 The Opponent: Philadelphia Flyers (25-14-6) Time: 11:00 a.m. MT Watch: Altitude, NHLN, NBCSP Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey)

One final game on this five-game road trip for the Colorado Avalanche is on tap with an early matinee affair with the Philadelphia Flyers. Currently at 2-2 record away from home this time around, the Avs look to end the trip above .500.

However, this is far from a pushover matchup. Philadelphia took the first game against these two 5-2 in Ball Arena in December. We’ll let our friends at Broad Street Hockey describe the Flyers at the moment.

The Flyers pic.twitter.com/D7KYKDXsKQ — Broad Street Hockey (@BroadStHockey) January 19, 2024

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Ross Colton (20) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Miles Wood (28) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Joel Kiviranta (94)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Frederik Olofsson (22) - Jason Polin (41)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Bowen Byram (4)

Jack Johnson (3) - Josh Manson (42)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

NOTE: If Byram and/or Lehkonen aren’t going, expect Sam Malinski and Kurtis MacDermid to slot in respectively as they have done recently.

Philadelphia Flyers Projected Lineup

Owen Tippett (74) - Sean Courtier (14) - Travis Konecny (11)

Joel Farabee (86) - Morgan Frost (48) - Cam Atkinson (89)

Tyson Foerster (71) - Scott Laughton (21) - Garnet Hathaway (19)

Ryan Poehling (25) - Noah Cates (27) - Bobby Brink (10)

Travis Sanheim (6) - Jamie Drysdale (9)

Nick Seeler (24) - Sean Walker (26)

Cam York (8) - Rasmus Ristolainen (55)

Carter Hart (79)

