Adam Henrique, future Colorado Avalanche member?

With the Colorado Avalanche home and resting after a long five-game road trip, it’s the best time to go over some possible trade deadline acquisitions. With the Avs looking at goaltending and a centerman, let’s go over one of the options for the latter of the two.

Adam Henrique of the Anaheim Ducks has been listed as a possible target before the trade deadline approaches in early March. Plus, it helps with Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland being in attendance for his last game against the New York Rangers on Sunday night.

Henrique scored the only two goals of the game for the Ducks in a 5-2 losing effort. It adds to his total of 14 goals and assists in 45 games. The former New Jersey Devils member has spent the last seven years in Southern California and scored over 40 points eight times in his career.

At 33 years old on an expiring contract as a UFA at season’s end, it makes for a possible option for the Avalanche looking for depth scoring. Henrique has suffered in scoring the last few seasons, however, where he only scored 38 points in 62 games last season. He has also not played a full, healthy 82-game slate since the 2018-19 season. But he has had playoff success before!

There would certainly be some risks on Henrique if they decide to pursue him at the trade deadline. He is not the big star option like Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames who the Avs usually avoid, and Anaheim would likely want a lot for him.

Henrique currently is on the top line for the Ducks and is crucial for them on the left wing. He is also not the fastest player in the world but could be an upgrade on Ryan Johansen, who has fallen to the third line. His two-way play would be crucial for the Avs, plus he ranks well in face-offs.

The biggest issue for Colorado trying to acquire him is seeing what Anaheim wants in return and the lack of cap space. The Avs don’t have a lot of assets - both in prospects and draft capital - and likely would not want to trade a current first-team player. Plus, Henrique’s cap hit comes in at $5.825M with a modified no-trade clause. Anaheim would need to eat some of his cap and Colorado would have to hope Henrique does not have the Avs on his no-trade list.

He may not be the best option out there, but he is a choice which could be an upgrade on what the Avs have now. Would you take Henrique if it works out for the Avs? Let us know in the comments below!