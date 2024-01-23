 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Flurries: Looking Ahead

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories across the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
Colorado Avalanche v Ottawa Senators Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Could be a full lineup on the horizon with Bowen Byram now officially back on the roster.

With the trade deadline right around the corner it’s time for the rumor mill to kick into high gear. Who could fit the Colorado Avalanche at center is on the minds of everyone as we explore how Anahiem Ducks’ Adam Henrique could fit the bill.

Another option, Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens, is a depth center that the media is helping drive the price up on.

The Patrick Roy content mill will just keep churning now that he’s back in the NHL. Former Avalanche Ray Bourque weighs in on his friend’s new hire with the New York Islanders.

It’s that time of year where the upcoming NHL draft begins to get much more focus. TSN’s Bob McKenzie has released his annual midseason scout’s ranking headlined by Macklin Celebrini.

The San Jose Sharks are reminding us they are still in the league with a new jersey reveal for some reason.

