Morning Flurries: Looking Ahead

Could be a full lineup on the horizon with Bowen Byram now officially back on the roster.

With the trade deadline right around the corner it’s time for the rumor mill to kick into high gear. Who could fit the Colorado Avalanche at center is on the minds of everyone as we explore how Anahiem Ducks’ Adam Henrique could fit the bill.

Another option, Sean Monahan from the Montreal Canadiens, is a depth center that the media is helping drive the price up on.

When it's all said and done, #GoHabsGo should end up with 2 first-round picks for Sean Monahan.



One to take him from #Flames, another one back for his play now.



Deep dive on the state of Monahan's game, potential suitors and recent trade comps.



Link: https://t.co/FikRdh4m54 pic.twitter.com/AX5vBzeViC — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 22, 2024

The Patrick Roy content mill will just keep churning now that he’s back in the NHL. Former Avalanche Ray Bourque weighs in on his friend’s new hire with the New York Islanders.

Ray Bourque in conversation with me today about the return to NHL coaching of Patrick Roy, his dear friend and 2000-01 Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup-winning teammate who is now behind the bench of the New York Islanders https://t.co/xpPZzBs2Ug — Dave Stubbs (@Dave_Stubbs) January 22, 2024

It’s that time of year where the upcoming NHL draft begins to get much more focus. TSN’s Bob McKenzie has released his annual midseason scout’s ranking headlined by Macklin Celebrini.

Eighty players and 20 honourable mentions, headlined by unanimous No. 1 Macklin Celebrini.



Check out TSN’s full Mid-Season Draft Prospect Ranking by @TSNBobMcKenzie ⬇️: https://t.co/BgA8sMFoWN — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 22, 2024

The San Jose Sharks are reminding us they are still in the league with a new jersey reveal for some reason.