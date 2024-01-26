Preview: Pride Night against the Kings

Colorado Avalanche: 31-14-3 The Opponent: Los Angeles Kings (22-14-9) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSW, TVAS, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Jewels from the Crown

Friday night hockey on home ice is just the perfect way to close out the de-facto first half of the season. Tonight, it sees the Colorado Avalanche play host to the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena.

These two wrap up their season series against one another, with the other two games occurring in LA. The teams split those two games in the City of Angels, so both will be looking to take the season series.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs come into this game on a two-game win streak thanks to two straight hat-tricks. The most recent ended up being a four-goal game from Nathan MacKinnon - his second Mack-Trick of the season in a matter of weeks - worthy of throwing a bra and thong on the ice in a 6-2 win over the Washington Capitals.

A bra was thrown onto the ice when MacKinnon scored his 4th goal of the night.

Thongs have hit the ice for the Mac-Trick!! Folks ran out hats I guess?

The Avs have had good scoring recently and combined it last game with good defense as well. The stars are shining, just what the Avs need from Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar, and Alexandar Georgiev.

The addition of Artturi Lehkonen and Bowen Byram to the lineup from injury also helped contribute to the win last game. Can they step it up once again and head into the off-week with a win?

Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Frederik Olofsson (22) -Joel Kiviranta (94)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Bowen Byram (4)

Los Angeles Kings

LA comes into this game off the back of a disappointing 5-3 loss at home to the Buffalo Sabres. That loss also came right after the Kings blew a lead and lost to the San Jose Sharks in a shootout on home ice just two nights before.

LA has fallen off a cliff from the start of the season, losing eight of their last 10 games. It called for criticism within the locker room from Drew Doughty, leaving this firey quote after the last loss.

Drew Doughty didn't hold back in his post-game media availability.



( : YouTube/L.A. Kings) pic.twitter.com/TjpaQ0OdFp — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 25, 2024

Will the comments from the veteran of the team fire up the Kings to steer them back in the right direction? This is the first of a three-game road trip for them, and they’ll look to rebound and get started on the right foot.

Projected Lines

Quinton Byfield (55) - Anze Kopitar (11) - Adrian Kempe (9)

Trevor Moore (12) - Phillip Danault (24) - Kevin Fiala (22)

Alex Laferriere (78) - Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) - Jaret Anderson-Dolan (28)

Carl Grundstrom (91) - Trevor Lewis (61) - Samuel Fagemo (68)

Mikey Anderson (44) - Drew Doughty (8)

Vladislav Gavrikov (84) - Matt Roy (3)

Andreas Englund (88) - Brandt Clarke (92)

Goaltenders

Both teams should be going with their respective No. 1 netminders, those being Alexandar Georgiev and Cam Talbot.