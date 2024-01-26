Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings (7:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 31-14-3 The Opponent: Los Angeles Kings (22-14-9) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSW, TVAS, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Jewels from the Crown

Friday night hockey on home ice is just the perfect way to close out the de-facto first half of the season. Tonight, it sees the Colorado Avalanche play host to the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena.

These two wrap up their season series against one another, with the other two games occurring in LA. The teams split those two games in the City of Angels, so both will be looking to take the season series.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Frederik Olofsson (22) -Joel Kiviranta (94)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Bowen Byram (4)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Los Angeles Kings Projected Lines

Quinton Byfield (55) - Anze Kopitar (11) - Adrian Kempe (9)

Trevor Moore (12) - Phillip Danault (24) - Kevin Fiala (22)

Alex Laferriere (78) - Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) - Jaret Anderson-Dolan (28)

Carl Grundstrom (91) - Trevor Lewis (61) - Samuel Fagemo (68)

Mikey Anderson (44) - Drew Doughty (8)

Vladislav Gavrikov (84) - Matt Roy (3)

Andreas Englund (88) - Brandt Clarke (92)

Cam Talbot (39)

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!