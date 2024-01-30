 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Flurries: A Week Off

Your daily dose of Avalanche news, along with other interesting stories across the NHL.

By Jackie Kay
/ new
Colorado Avalanche v Seattle Kraken - Game Six Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

With no games the entire week, the Colorado Avalanche still released some content on the behind the scene life of their equipment managers. It’s a thankless but important job to get the team ready for each game.

With a big road trip upcoming after the break, here’s how a few of the new players have characterized travel in the Western Conference with the Avalanche.

With the All-Star player draft upcoming, naturally there has been a mock draft created. Will team captain Nathan MacKinnon draft his buddy Sidney Crosby with his first pick? Or how about Nikita Kucherov to keep the enemies closer?

In honor of Colorado’s other superstar All-Star, delve into what makes Cale Makar’s shot and goal scoring so unique.

More and more NHL players are comfortable getting the help they need by entering the Player Assistance program. Patrik Laine is the latest to leave the game and address his issues.

Loading comments...