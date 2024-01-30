Morning Flurries: A Week Off

With no games the entire week, the Colorado Avalanche still released some content on the behind the scene life of their equipment managers. It’s a thankless but important job to get the team ready for each game.

With a big road trip upcoming after the break, here’s how a few of the new players have characterized travel in the Western Conference with the Avalanche.

“It’s drastically different."



"It’s a little bit weird for me.”



“My favorite hobby is still the same – it’s taking cash from the guys.”



Spoke to a handful of players on how different travel is in the West compared to the East, recovery, and hobbies.https://t.co/2OxVpGoP19 — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) January 29, 2024

With the All-Star player draft upcoming, naturally there has been a mock draft created. Will team captain Nathan MacKinnon draft his buddy Sidney Crosby with his first pick? Or how about Nikita Kucherov to keep the enemies closer?

In honor of Colorado’s other superstar All-Star, delve into what makes Cale Makar’s shot and goal scoring so unique.

Avalanche star Cale Makar’s wrist shot has become an ultimate weapon: “Whatever he does, no one else can do”



Story via @cmasisak22: https://t.co/xyOhylwQED — Denver Post - Avs (@avsnews) January 29, 2024

More and more NHL players are comfortable getting the help they need by entering the Player Assistance program. Patrik Laine is the latest to leave the game and address his issues.