Colorado Eagles January 3 Stars

The month didn’t start so well for the Colorado Eagles as they were shutout for three consecutive games, the first time such occurred in their 21-year history. After receiving some reinforcements from the injury list and the Colorado Avalanche, the Eagles’ play started to trend upward and they now hold a record of 21-14-5 with an active five-game win streak. Currently the squad is battling to stay in the seventh and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division but other teams ahead of Colorado are in striking distance and the order of finish could mix up significantly in the last few months of play.

First Star - Oskar Olausson - 11GP: 4G, 4A, 8P

Scoring four goals in two games including twice in overtime is usually good enough for first star honors. While 19 points in 38 games isn’t going to make headlines, Olausson has quietly equaled his point total from last season in nearly half the games. His involvement in the play and with the puck has been noticeable all season and if he’s not used as a trade chip at the upcoming NHL trade deadline, the brain trust should be planning for a real opportunity for Olausson starting next season.

Second Star - Ivan Ivan - 11GP: 3G, 5A, 8P

We can’t ignore the impact that the young Czech has had as he continues a steady improvement in his year of pro hockey. Ending the month on a five-game point streak indicates the consistency of Ivan’s contributions. Also the fact that Ivan has now been named a star of the month three times shows how valuable he’s been. The biggest question that remains is will the Avalanche offer him a NHL contract and secure Ivan’s rights?

Ivan Ivan for the lead! pic.twitter.com/iKcLHNYxMO — Colorado Eagles (@ColoradoEagles) January 28, 2024

Third Star - Jean-Luc Foudy - 6 GP: 1G, 3A, 4P

In the first home contest of the month Jean-Luc Foudy returned from his lengthy mystery injury with no hints as to what the problem was but at least he was playing again. At first Foudy did not play on back-to-back nights and alternated with the other injury returnee Chris Wagner but has been playing more regularly now. His puck control and impact was felt immediately even if the points didn’t start coming right away but he is now currently on a three-game point streak and has scored his first goal of the season. Foudy’s skill, creativity and energy is just such a breath of fresh air at the AHL level and hopefully those at the NHL level can see it too.

Fouds first of the year! pic.twitter.com/ImRpIjozPq — Colorado Eagles (@ColoradoEagles) January 31, 2024