Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Florida Panthers (4:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 32-16-4 The Opponent: Florida Panthers (32-15-4) Time: 4:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSF, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5 Opponent’s Beat: Litter Box Cats

The road trip goes on, this time with the Colorado Avalanche visiting sunny South Florida. Saturday night sees them match up with yet another tough Eastern Conference opponent, the Florida Panthers.

Perhaps a little sunshine will warm up the Avalanche both off and on the ice. They need any sort of turnaround, and a big game against last season’s Eastern Conference Champions could do just that.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Ross Colton (20) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Miles Wood (28) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Fredrik Olofsson (22) - Joel Kiviranta (94)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Bowen Byram (4)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Florida Panthers Projected Lines

Carter Verhaeghe (23) - Aleksander Barkov (16) - Sam Reinhart (13)

Nick Cousins (21) - Sam Bennett (9) - Matthew Tkachuk (19)

Eetu Luostarinen (27) - Anton Lundell (15) - Evan Rodrigues (17)

Jonah Gadjovich (12) - Kevin Stenlund (82) - Ryan Lomberg (94)

Gustav Forsling (42) - Aaron Ekblad (5)

Niko Mikkola (77) - Brandon Montour (62)

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (91) - Dmitry Kulikov (7)

Sergei Bobrovsky (72)

