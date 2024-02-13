Recap: Avalanche end losing streak with 6-3 win over Washington

As the longest road trip of all time continued, the urgency for the Colorado Avalanche to find a win continued to increase. Against the Washington Capitals it finally happened as the team received contributions through the lineup and walked away with a 6-3 Avalanche victory.

The Game

It was nice to see the Avalanche come out of the gate with some energy and they looked like a motivated group as they put two quick scores on the board. Ross Colton was absolutely flying as he took a feed from Mikes Wood and finished on a gorgeous breakaway at 2:46. Just two minutes later they would add to their lead as Devon Toews out with the fourth line took a point shot which found the back of the net. It was exactly the start Colorado needed to get some confidence and momentum going.

Unfortunately Washington was also able to put two quick scores on the board. Beck Malenstyn found himself uncovered in the slot for an easy goal at 9:16 and then less than a minute after that Connor McMichael was the beneficiary of a fortunate bounce as the puck deflected off Artturi Lehkonen’s skate and into the net. A 2-2 tie after the first period wasn’t exactly what the Avalanche wanted.

Both teams needing a win slowed the game down in the second period and it became more of a battle to get any kind of good scoring chance. Suddenly at 8:50 the visitors broke through on a nice give-and-go play started by Bowen Byram finished off by Lehkonen. And miraculously at 17:03 the Avalanche broke through for their first power play goal since the break as Mikko Rantanen scored of a great no look pass from Lehkonen. Colorado was able to hold that two-goal lead they reestablished and headed into the second intermission up 4-2.

The third period had a few tense moments and especially after Washington scored at 9:00 on the power play from Alex Ovechkin, which extended his goal streak to six games. With a one-goal lead to hold the Avalanche generated enough possession and eventually defended the extra attacker. Lehkonen was rewarded at one minute left in the game with an empty net goal, no slapper by the way, and the visitors could breathe easy. Miles Wood got another puck into the vacated net 26 seconds later to arrive at a solid 6-3 win for Colorado.

Takeaways

Logan O’Connor was a surprise scratch at game time with a lower body injury and Kurtis MacDermid taking his place in the lineup. There wasn’t much update on O’Connor after the game other than he’s out day-to-day with a lower body injury. We’ll see if the Avalanche call up a forward in his place for the next contest.

This was the night for some underappreciated players to step up and have their time to shine. Bowen Byram partially freed from Ryan Johansen, who was relegated to the fourth line, picked up two assists. Jonathan Drouin who did not hit the scoresheet was feathering incredible passes all night long and a four point effort from Artturi Lehkonen finally looked like himself again as he was a menace all over the ice. It’s that solid team game with multiple contributions which makes for as especially satisfying win.

Upcoming

Mercifully, the final game on this endless road trip at the home of the Tampa Bay Lightning at 5 p.m. MT on Thursday, February 15th.