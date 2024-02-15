Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche got back in the win column earlier this week against the Capitals and look to start on a winning streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. The Avs got the better of Tampa in the first matchup this season by a score of 4-1. Will the Avalanche get rolling again, or will the Lightning serve some humble pie?

Colorado Avalanche: (33-17-4) The Opponent: Tampa Bay Lightning (29-20-5) Time: 5:00 p.m. MT Watch: ALT, BSSUN Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Raw Charge

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs had more than a few standout performers in Tuesday’s victory over the Caps, but Arrturi Lehkonen’s performance flew off the page. I’ll be interested to see how his four-point performance might spur on some confidence and a subsequent hot streak. The Avs are desperate for consistency in their middle six, and he looked to be right at home with Miles Wood and Ross Colton.

Artturi Lehkonen's hockey IQ



He now has three points tonight! pic.twitter.com/BOUgpuLwuP — NHL (@NHL) February 14, 2024

Lehkonen joined Wood and Colton because Logan O’Connor was absent due to a “lower-body injury.” I’d be surprised if LOC returns tonight, so the roaring 20s line will have to take a break for a while. I wonder if you inevitably want LOC on the third line anyhow.

Another chapter in the Nathan MacKinnon for Hart Saga will be tonight as he faces fellow front-runner Nikita Kucherov. How will MacK fare in a head-to-head matchup with the Lightning Veteran? We shall see.

Tonight, it’s MacKinnon vs Kucherov.



As @smn013 reminds us, in 24 games head to head:



MacKinnon - 10 goals/14 assists/24 points



Kucherov - 5 goals/7 assists/12 points #COLvsTBL #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/n5fNKEOsSw — Conor McGahey (@ConorMcGahey) February 15, 2024

Projected Lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Arturri Lehkonen — Ross Colton — Miles Wood

Joel Kiviranta — Fredrik Olofsson — Zach Parise

Andrew Cogliano — Ryan Johansen — Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Sam Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Bowen Byram

Tampa Bay Lightning

Kucherov is the marquee name for Tampa these days, but they’ve also gotten great hockey from winger Brandon Hagel, who has five goals and eight points in the last five games. Tampa is 7-3-0 over their last ten contests and gets tons of output from their power play unit. If the Avalanche want to control play in this one, they must stay out of the box. It might be challenging with the elbow calls we’ve seen lately.

Projected Lineup

Steven Stamkos – Brayden Point – Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel – Anthony Cirelli – Nick PaulMikey Eyssimont

Mikey Eyssimont – Tyler Motte — Connor Sheary

Alexander Barre-Boulet – Luke Glendening – Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman – Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury – Erik Cernak

Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg– Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Will it be Alexandar Georgiev or Justus Annunen tonight for Colorado? My money is on Georgiev, but we shall see who has the starter’s net during skate. We should see a resurging Andrei Vasilevskiy posting a .903 SV% and 2.76 GAA for the Lightning.

