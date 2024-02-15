Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (5:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche got back in the win column earlier this week against the Capitals and look to start on a winning streak with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. The Avs got the better of Tampa in the first matchup this season by a score of 4-1. Will the Avalanche get rolling again, or will the Lightning serve some humble pie?
Colorado Avalanche
The Avs had more than a few standout performers in Tuesday’s victory over the Caps, but Arrturi Lehkonen’s performance flew off the page. I’ll be interested to see how his four-point performance might spur on some confidence and a subsequent hot streak. The Avs are desperate for consistency in their middle six, and he looked to be right at home with Miles Wood and Ross Colton.
Artturi Lehkonen's hockey IQ— NHL (@NHL) February 14, 2024
He now has three points tonight! pic.twitter.com/BOUgpuLwuP
Lehkonen joined Wood and Colton because Logan O’Connor was absent due to a “lower-body injury.” I’d be surprised if LOC returns tonight, so the roaring 20s line will have to take a break for a while. I wonder if you inevitably want LOC on the third line anyhow.
Another chapter in the Nathan MacKinnon for Hart Saga will be tonight as he faces fellow front-runner Nikita Kucherov. How will MacK fare in a head-to-head matchup with the Lightning Veteran? We shall see.
Tonight, it’s MacKinnon vs Kucherov.— Conor McGahey (@ConorMcGahey) February 15, 2024
As @smn013 reminds us, in 24 games head to head:
MacKinnon - 10 goals/14 assists/24 points
Kucherov - 5 goals/7 assists/12 points #COLvsTBL #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/n5fNKEOsSw
Projected Lineup
Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Arturri Lehkonen — Ross Colton — Miles Wood
Joel Kiviranta — Fredrik Olofsson — Zach Parise
Andrew Cogliano — Ryan Johansen — Kurtis MacDermid
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Sam Girard — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Bowen Byram
Tampa Bay Lightning
Kucherov is the marquee name for Tampa these days, but they’ve also gotten great hockey from winger Brandon Hagel, who has five goals and eight points in the last five games. Tampa is 7-3-0 over their last ten contests and gets tons of output from their power play unit. If the Avalanche want to control play in this one, they must stay out of the box. It might be challenging with the elbow calls we’ve seen lately.
️@DaveMishkin “SCOREEEE KUCHEROVVV”— Lightning Audio Network (@BoltsRadio) February 14, 2024
2nd period: @TBLightning 2 Bruins 0! Kuch earns his 90th point of the season on the power play goal. #TBLvsBOS
: https://t.co/BVfdPZ2Udz
: @1025TheBone pic.twitter.com/y0ZPJ1XukZ
Projected Lineup
Steven Stamkos – Brayden Point – Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel – Anthony Cirelli – Nick PaulMikey Eyssimont
Mikey Eyssimont – Tyler Motte — Connor Sheary
Alexander Barre-Boulet – Luke Glendening – Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman – Darren Raddysh
Haydn Fleury – Erik Cernak
Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg– Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Will it be Alexandar Georgiev or Justus Annunen tonight for Colorado? My money is on Georgiev, but we shall see who has the starter’s net during skate. We should see a resurging Andrei Vasilevskiy posting a .903 SV% and 2.76 GAA for the Lightning.
