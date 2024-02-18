Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes (4:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 33-18-4 The Opponent: Arizona Coyotes (23-26-4) Time: 4:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, Scripps, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Five For Howling

Finally, the Colorado Avalanche are home. After a season-long six-game road trip, the Avs come home for a mini-two-game home stand.

It couldn’t come at a more important time. This afternoon/early evening, it starts with a divisional matchup against the always pesky Arizona Coyotes.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Zach Parise (9) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Joel Kiviranta (94)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Frederik Olofsson (22) - Chris Wagner (14)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Bowen Byram (4)

Alexandar Georgiev (40

Arizona Coyotes Projected Lines

Clayton Keller (9) - Barrett Hayton (23) - Nick Schmaltz (8)

Matias Maccelli (63) - Nick Bjugstad (17) - Lawson Crouse (67)

Logan Cooley (92) - Jack McBain (22) - Dylan Guenther (11)

Jason Zucker (16) - Alex Kerfoot (15) - Michale Carcone (53)

J.J. Moser (90) - Sean Durzi (50)

Travis Dermott (33) - Matt Dumba (24)

Juuso Valimaki (4) - Michael Kesselring (5)

Karel Vejmelka (70)

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!