Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes (4:00 p.m.)

Finally, the Colorado Avalanche are home. After a season-long six-game road trip, the Avs come home for a mini-two-game home stand.
It couldn’t come at a more important time. This afternoon/early evening, it starts with a divisional matchup against the always pesky Arizona Coyotes.
Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines
Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)
Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Artturi Lehkonen (62)
Zach Parise (9) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Joel Kiviranta (94)
Andrew Cogliano (11) - Frederik Olofsson (22) - Chris Wagner (14)
Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)
Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)
Jack Johnson (3) - Bowen Byram (4)
Alexandar Georgiev (40
Arizona Coyotes Projected Lines
Clayton Keller (9) - Barrett Hayton (23) - Nick Schmaltz (8)
Matias Maccelli (63) - Nick Bjugstad (17) - Lawson Crouse (67)
Logan Cooley (92) - Jack McBain (22) - Dylan Guenther (11)
Jason Zucker (16) - Alex Kerfoot (15) - Michale Carcone (53)
J.J. Moser (90) - Sean Durzi (50)
Travis Dermott (33) - Matt Dumba (24)
Juuso Valimaki (4) - Michael Kesselring (5)
Karel Vejmelka (70)
Loading comments...