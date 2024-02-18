Recap: Avalanche outlast Coyotes 4-3 in marathon game

At home at last! The Colorado Avalanche were ready to play in front of their own fans as they took on the Arizona Coyotes. As per usual the match between these teams was a slugfest but eventually the Avalanche emerged victorious with a 4-3 win.

The Game

As good as it was to be back at Ball Arena it was even better to see Ross Colton open the scoring at 4:10 as he received a great pass from Miles Wood from behind the net. Unfortunately it was another good start gone bad as the Coyotes got the next two scores. One from Matt Dumba at 7:48 against some more suspect top line coverage and then on the power play from Lawson Crouse at 12:20 after a soft call on Mikko Rantanen. At least Colorado killed another penalty and a half before the first period was over and were only down 2-1 despite giving up 15 shots.

With a better start to the second period Jack Johnson scored a highlight reel goal at 5:20 to even the score once again. That did not last long before Logan Cooley put the Coyotes back on top at 9:52 off of an Avalanche turnover which went the other way. But Colorado had the equalizer in them yet again when Bowen Byram feathered a pass to the net front and Nathan MacKinnon banged home a lose puck just 19 seconds later to extend MacKinnon’s home point streak to 26. Arizona challenged for goaltender interference and lost so Colorado received another power play they didn’t score on.

Shortly after that power play expired MacKinnon drew a four minute power play after taking a high stick to the face (ouch). However, the Avalanche failed to capitalize on that man advantage as well and it felt like the opportunity to change to momentum permanently in their favor was missed out on and after 40 minutes the game was still tied 3-3.

If the first two periods weren’t wacky enough the final 20 minutes took the cake as there were not one but two overturned goals. The first which Arizona scored on was a lobbed pass to old friend Alexander Kerfoot and a finish that Alexandar Georgiev is probably happy didn’t count. After many minutes looking at the review the officials decided that the puck in the air did not cross the line before Kerfoot did so no goal.

Less than a minute after that goal was taken off the board Sam Girard hit the post with a shot and the rebound went right to Jonathan Drouin. But Arizona challenged and it was quickly ruled offside as Mikko Rantanen had proceeded into the offensive zone ahead of the play. And this frustrating game was still knotted at 3-3.

Finally Devon Toews produced the goal at 13:25 that put the Avalanche back on top for good off some nice passing from MacKinnon and Drouin. And after three hours of regulation time the Avalanche had their 4-3 victory.

Takeaways

This game set up as a sneaky difficult match after a long road trip against a pesky team and pretty much that came to fruition on the ice. It was good to see the team fight back through multiple lost leads and an overturned goal. Hopefully this win gives them momentum moving forward.

It is a concern that the power play continues to flounder and squandered eight minutes of the man advantage tonight. At least the Avalanche generated 13 shots in those minutes as they committed to chaos a bit more and also mixed up the units some creating some hybrids from the first and second unit personnel. So perhaps they are gaining some traction despite not cashing in.

Chris Wagner replaced the still injured Logan O’Connor in the lineup and did well enough for his first game with the team in years in his low event six minutes of play mainly as the fourth line center. Moving forward if the Avalanche have some options on how to construct their bottom six maybe they won’t have to trade for as many of them.

Upcoming

Another home contest hosting the red-hot Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. MT on Tuesday, February 20th.