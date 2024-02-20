Preview: The Avs host West-leading Vancouver Canucks

Colorado Avalanche: (34-18-4) The Opponent: Vancouver Canucks (37-14-6) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: ALT, ESPN+ Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Canucks Army

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have sputtered out of the break with two regulation victories in their last seven games. I want to see more from Mikko Rantanen as we get closer to the playoffs. The Moose has been more than sufficient this season, but I've seen him play frustrated more this season than ever, and that seems to be working against him. He's puck-handling too much when he should pass, passing when he should shoot, and taking untimely and unnecessary penalties in the offensive end. I am confident that Mikko will straighten these things out.

We've seen plenty from Jonathan Drouin, especially considering the cost of his services. At just a $850K cap hit, Drouin has produced 32 points so far this season, the most he's had since scoring his career-high (53) in the 2018-19 season with Montreal. He has 26 games to match his career high.

What a move by MacKinnon to Drouin to Toews! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/FdS6raf7Qs — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) February 19, 2024

Tonight will also offer another installment of Cale Makar vs. Quinn Hughes. The two defenders have long since been compared, but Quinn has the statistic nod this year with a whopping 56 assists and 68 points. Makar's 60 is certainly more than respectable, but we all know that Makar has been 100% healthy for a very long time if at all, this season.

Projected Lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Arturri Lehkonen — Ross Colton — Miles Wood

Joel Kiviranta — Fredrik Olofsson — Zach Parise

Andrew Cogliano — Ryan Johansen — Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Sam Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Bowen Byram

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks are coming off a loss in one of the most bizarre regular season games the NHL has seen this season. In a game where three different players registered a hat-trick, Vancouver fell to the Minnesota Wild by a score of 10-7. That looks more like a football score than a hockey one, but it sheds light on how wild the game was.

MILLSY HATTY IN MINNY pic.twitter.com/Td7iWEu5YO — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 19, 2024

I'd expect the response to last night's contest to be a more focused defensive effort for the Canucks, but I also wouldn't be surprised to see them lose their legs even earlier than most do in Denver.

Can Vancouver stake its claim as the best in the west and most promising Stanley Cup hopeful with a victory over the Avalanche? Or will Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche show their championship pedigree?

Projected Lineup

Elias Petterson — Elias Lindholm — Nils Hoglander

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev — Theodor Blueger — Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Nils Aman — Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Ian Cole — Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov — Noah Juulsen

Goaltenders

With DeSmith starting last night's contest against Minnesota, the Canucks will go with Thatcher Demko between the pipes. Demko is the usual starter, with Vancouver seemingly prioritizing the Avs matchup over the game against the Wild. Going with DeSmith last night was the right decision until the goals started pouring in. With their back-to-back situation, it was a tough decision to pull DeSmith, who gave up eight, since Vancouver wanted to avoid icing Demko.

Colorado will go with their best as well, I'd presume, putting Alexandar Georgiev in the net for his 47th game played. If you have been paying attention, G's SV% is ticking up a bit, and his GAA is also improving. He's trending back toward his career averages while only giving the start to whatever backup nine times. That's a lot of stretching.