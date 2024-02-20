Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks (7:00 p.m.)

The Avalanche have sputtered out of the break with two regulation victories in their last seven games. I want to see more from Mikko Rantanen as we get closer to the playoffs. The Moose has been more than sufficient this season, but I’ve seen him play frustrated more this season than ever, and that seems to be working against him. He’s puck-handling too much when he should pass, passing when he should shoot, and taking untimely and unnecessary penalties in the offensive end. I am confident that Mikko will straighten these things out.

We’ve seen plenty from Jonathan Drouin, especially considering the cost of his services. At just a $850K cap hit, Drouin has produced 32 points so far this season, the most he’s had since scoring his career-high (53) in the 2018-19 season with Montreal. He has 26 games to match his career high.

What a move by MacKinnon to Drouin to Toews! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/FdS6raf7Qs — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) February 19, 2024

Tonight will also offer another installment of Cale Makar vs. Quinn Hughes. The two defenders have long since been compared, but Quinn has the statistic nod this year with a whopping 56 assists and 68 points. Makar’s 60 is certainly more than respectable, but we all know that Makar has been 100% healthy for a very long time if at all, this season.

Projected Lineup

Jonathan Drouin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Arturri Lehkonen — Ross Colton — Miles Wood

Joel Kiviranta — Fredrik Olofsson — Zach Parise

Andrew Cogliano — Ryan Johansen — Kurtis MacDermid

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Sam Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Bowen Byram

