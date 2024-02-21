Opinion: Colorado’s championship character reemerging

I woke up this morning feeling ready for the day. I fixed my child a morning meal and reminisced on last night's action as the coffee touched my lips. On The Fly, NHL Networks' nightly recap show that I've dubbed HockeyCenter, played in the background. Its programming is primarily centered around the goals we see on any given night mixed in with a few hits, fights, and tremendous saves. On The Fly is quality programming, but most mornings, it just serves as white noise and a quick refresh on the teams around the league. Not this morning.

This morning, I felt chipper, excited, and locked in. I know it's unbelievable and slightly embarrassing that a hockey game's outcome can influence my morning routine's fluidity, but here we are. As I sat down to watch the nightly highlights excitedly, I realized that the plays I'm proud of won't be featured entirely in the highlight.

We might not see Arturri Lehkonen wearing a blast toward a wide-open net while clinging to a one-goal lead. They won't bust out the telestrator and circle where the puck hit Lehks or pull up a blocked shots graphic that compares him to others around the league. That's fine. We won't see Sam Girard's effort to clear the zone on the penalty kill late in the third, either.

Gutsy effort from Girard to clear that one on the kill. #GoAvsGo — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) February 21, 2024

This is the NHL, and the Avalanche are two of the best teams in the world, so effort and pride are components of every successful or unsuccessful play for the burgundy and blue throughout the season. However, this time of year, we begin to get a true sense of the character of a club. This Avalanche core has proven to be of championship character, which means elite effort. Elite levels of pride.

Vancouver was on a back-to-back last night following a 10-7 loss to Minnesota the night before. Thus, they might not have an excuse but potentially a reason to have been hampered offensively, but to my eye, the Avalanche also played solid defensively, and Georgiev sold out.

Not many teams can beat the @Avalanche and the elevation in Denver. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/vAVmXFRjFv — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) February 21, 2024

He made the save of the season against the league's best team. Plain and simple. The Avalanche had one of their best team efforts against one of the best teams in the league. Something I, for one, have been pining for since the break. Bring on the playoffs if they make a habit of showing their stripes like this against good teams. It's go time.