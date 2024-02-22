Preview: Avalanche look to rekindle rivalry with Red Wings tonight

Colorado Avalanche: (35-18-4) The Opponent: Detroit Red Wings (29-20-6) Time: 5:00 p.m. MT Watch: ALT, ESPN+ Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950

It is the first meeting of the season between the Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings and the two teams will meet again in Motor City less than two weeks from now. This is somewhat an unfamiliar match as Detroit has taken a step forward this year as a competitive squad vying for the playoffs with a 29-20-6 record and will likely create a spirited contest between these two teams.

Colorado Avalanche

After a couple nice wins at home the Avalanche are once again back on the road, thankfully for only one game this time, but still have yet to prove they can turn around their losing record away from Ball Arena.

Logan O’Connor was present at morning skate and Jared Bednar indicated he would be able to rejoin the lineup after missing a four games with a lower body injury. However, Andrew Cogliano wasn’t feeling well and is questionable for this evening’s contest so the bottom of the lineup is still very much up in the air.

Projected Lineup

Drouin (27) - MacKinnon (29) - Rantanen (96)

Lehkonen (62) - Colton (20) - Wood (28)

Parise (9) - Johansen (12) - O’Connor (25)

Kiviranta (94) - Cogliano (11) ? - Wagner (14) ? - Olofsson (22)

Toews (7) - Makar (8)

Girard (49) - Manson (42)

Johnson (3) - Byram (4)

Detroit Red Wings

This will be the first reunion with former Avalanche mainstay JT Compher as he is now part of a fairly deep forward group in Detroit. That group was fortified with the additions of Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat in addition to their captain and leading scorer Dylan Larkin. The defense is still a bit lacking on their side with Moritz Seider the only standout after Steve Yzerman inexplicably traded Filip Hronek to Vancouver. As a team knocking on the door of a playoff spot and a 6-3-1 record in their last ten games this won’t be an easy team to take down.

Projected Lineup

Rasmussen (27) - Larkin (71) - Kane (88)

DeBrincat (93) - Compher (37) - Raymond (23)

Veleno (90) - Copp (18) - Perron (57)

Fabbri (14) - Fischer (36) - Sprong (17)

Walman (96) - Seider (53)

Chiarot (8) - Petry (46)

Maatta (2) - Gostisbehere (41)

Goaltenders

After a strong win against the potent Vancouver Canucks offense it will be Alexandar Georgiev getting the reward of a night off and Justus Annunen back in net for Colorado looking to build off of a strong showing in Tampa Bay. Detroit has been carrying three goalies this season but seems to have settled on Alex Lyon as starter for the time being and that is who is expected in net for them tonight.