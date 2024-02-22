Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings (5:00 pm)

It is the first meeting of the season between the Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings and the two teams will meet again in Motor City less than two weeks from now. This is somewhat an unfamiliar match as Detroit has taken a step forward this year as a competitive squad vying for the playoffs with a 29-20-6 record and will likely create a spirited contest between these two teams.

Colorado Avalanche

After a couple nice wins at home the Avalanche are once again back on the road, thankfully for only one game this time, but still have yet to prove they can turn around their losing record away from Ball Arena.

Logan O’Connor was present at morning skate and Jared Bednar indicated he would be able to rejoin the lineup after missing a four games with a lower body injury. However, Andrew Cogliano wasn’t feeling well and is questionable for this evening’s contest so the bottom of the lineup is still very much up in the air.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lineup

Drouin (27) - MacKinnon (29) - Rantanen (96)

Lehkonen (62) - Colton (20) - Wood (28)

Parise (9) - Johansen (12) - Kiviranta (94)

Cogliano (11) - Wagner (14) - Olofsson (22)

Toews (7) - Makar (8)

Girard (49) - Manson (42)

Johnson (3) - Byram (4)

Annunen (60)

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup

Rasmussen (27) - Larkin (71) - Kane (88)

DeBrincat (93) - Compher (37) - Raymond (23)

Veleno (90) - Copp (18) - Perron (57)

Fabbri (14) - Fischer (36) - Sprong (17)

Walman (96) - Seider (53)

Chiarot (8) - Petry (46)

Maatta (2) - Gostisbehere (41)

Lyon (34)