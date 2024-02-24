Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 35-18-5 The Opponent: Toronto Maple Leafs (32-16-8) Time: 5:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, SportsNet, NHL Network Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5 Opponent’s Beat: Pension Plan Puppets

The Colorado Avalanche return home for a big Saturday night showdown against the Toronto Maple Leafs. We will see two of the league’s best teams go head-to-head on Hockey Day in the USA in what should hopefully be a good game.

The reason why they’re two of the league’s best? Well, they have two of the best players in the world: Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews. Both were involved in a high-scoring 5-3 win for the Avs earlier this season in Toronto in a nice comeback effort.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Zach Parise (9)

Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Chris Wagner (14) - Joel Kiviranta (94)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Bowen Byram (4)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines

Matthew Knies (23) – Auston Matthews (34) – Mitch Marner (16)

Tyler Bertuzzi (59) – Max Domi (11) – William Nylander (88)

Bobby McMann (74) – John Tavares (91) – Nicholas Robertson (89)

Pontus Holmberg (29) – David Kampf (64) – Ryan Reaves (75)

T.J. Brodie (78) – Timothy Liljegren (37)

Morgan Reilly (44) – William Lagesson (85)

Simon Benoit (2) – Jake McCabe (22)

Ilya Samsonov (35)

