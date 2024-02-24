Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche return home for a big Saturday night showdown against the Toronto Maple Leafs. We will see two of the league’s best teams go head-to-head on Hockey Day in the USA in what should hopefully be a good game.
The reason why they’re two of the league’s best? Well, they have two of the best players in the world: Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews. Both were involved in a high-scoring 5-3 win for the Avs earlier this season in Toronto in a nice comeback effort.
Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines
Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)
Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Logan O’Connor (25)
Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Zach Parise (9)
Kurtis MacDermid (56) - Chris Wagner (14) - Joel Kiviranta (94)
Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)
Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)
Jack Johnson (3) - Bowen Byram (4)
Alexandar Georgiev (40)
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lines
Matthew Knies (23) – Auston Matthews (34) – Mitch Marner (16)
Tyler Bertuzzi (59) – Max Domi (11) – William Nylander (88)
Bobby McMann (74) – John Tavares (91) – Nicholas Robertson (89)
Pontus Holmberg (29) – David Kampf (64) – Ryan Reaves (75)
T.J. Brodie (78) – Timothy Liljegren (37)
Morgan Reilly (44) – William Lagesson (85)
Simon Benoit (2) – Jake McCabe (22)
Ilya Samsonov (35)
