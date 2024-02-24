Recap: Tyler Bertuzzi’s birthday hat-trick breaks Avs hearts

Another game for the Colorado Avalanche which just got away in the end.

After breaking out to a 2-0 lead, the Avs would fall behind and eventually lose to the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on home ice. They had their chances, but could not beat Ilya Samsonov in the crease with their chances.

The loss coming down to the wire certainly hurts Colorado. As of the publishing of this article, they now are third in the Central Division with 75 points and have the least remaining games of the top three in the division.

First Period

The action heated up early and kept rising throughout the frame. It all started with a Simon Benoit puck over the glass, leading to Artturi Lehkonen redirecting a Nathan MacKinnon pass behind Samsonov. It was a historic goal in Lehkonen’s 500th career game, with MacKinnon’s home point streak extending, and Cale Makar assisting to tie Tyson Barrie for the most points by defensemen in franchise history.

Artturi Lehkonen: game 500 and a goal to go with it! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/sagv9x2xGm — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) February 25, 2024

With 14 shots combined between the two teams evenly at seven shots each, the game's intensity was showing its colors. It was only demonstrated further when MacKinnon blazed his way through the Leafs, finding a streaking Andrew Cogliano in the slot to double the lead.

Nathan MacKinnon is just stupidly good. My god #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/OBme3PzmL3 — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) February 25, 2024

The Avs would be kicked off their high horse when Ross Colton interfered with William Nylander. It led to a perfect power play for Toronto, finished off by Tyler Bertuzzi in front to cut the lead in half with a first-birthday goal.

BIRTHDAY BOY BERT pic.twitter.com/womdqBgA5a — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 25, 2024

Colorado looked to grab the two-goal lead back with Colton in front, even raising his arms in celebration. But, he managed to hit the post, and Samsonov cleared the puck off the line in the dying seconds to keep the lead at one heading into the room.

Ilya Samsonov stopped it!



Celebrated too early there pic.twitter.com/DkFnkeN1YX — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 25, 2024

Second Period

Despite an overall slower start to the second period, the Avs still had their chances to open up the middle 20 minutes. Logan O’Connor broke in through the slot alone, but Samsonov did enough to fight it off. He also made a ridiculous save on a Bowen Byram one-timer moving from right to left after a string of great offensive shifts.

With Samsonov standing on his head, it gave his team a chance to try and tie the game up. That they did after a Zach Parise rush left the defense scrambling for the Avs, and a bouncing puck found Bertuzzi’s stick for his second of the game.

BIRTHDAY BERT x2!!! pic.twitter.com/MP3P9VQ2DS — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 25, 2024

Not long after, Toronto would keep the pressure up. They would capitalize from Mitch Marner throwing one from the blue line. It evaded Alexandar Georgiev, thanks to a deflection from Matthew Knies in front, giving Toronto its first lead of the game with one period to go.

No tips for these tricks pic.twitter.com/agzLBSOyaq — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 25, 2024

Third Period

With Samsonov still just doing enough to hang on to the 3-2 lead, the Avs were throwing everything at him. Eventually, it pulled through thanks to Mikko Rantanen, finally getting the monkey off his back and scoring to even it up at three with his 250th career goal.

A historic goal for Mikko Rantanen, finally! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/SqmLEqbE9i — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) February 25, 2024

This seemed to boost his confidence, as moments later he went through the entire Leafs defense but just couldn’t get his shot on net. It was all a part of a dominant third period for the Avs, who just couldn’t fight through Samsonov still.

While Rantanen was a difference on offense, he also ended up being the difference on defense too. He threw the puck over the glass, leading to a second power-play for the Leafs which they would take with Bertuzzi’s hat-trick goal to grab the late lead.

BIRTHDAY HATTY!!!!

BIRTHDAY HATTY!!!! pic.twitter.com/qwB3kHQyJe — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 25, 2024

Georgiev would be pulled after the goal, and Colorado would even have a couple of looks at the net. Rantanen had a one-timer hit the head of Morgan Reilly, halting play rightfully so. MacKinnon also had a last-second rush fought off after John Tavares couldn’t find the empty net moments before to put the nail in the coffin for Colorado.

Takeaways

What a game of hockey. The Avs and Leafs went at it all night long, fighting tooth and nail for every possession and every shot on net. Up and down the ice throughout the lineup, there was competition and you simply couldn’t take your eyes off of it. The first period in particular was back-and-forth, the second was a little tougher for the Avs, and the third was a straight-up dogfight. Ultimately, the Leafs pulled through when it mattered most, particularly on the man advantage to get the win while the Avs didn’t take their chances.

Speaking of a dogfight, MacKinnon was one himself. He recorded three assists in this game, including his ridiculous one on Cogliano’s goal, the second of the game. While some people are running out of words and nicknames for him, how about a new one: Nathan ManiacKinnon. Now if only he could get more help outside of his linemates, it might’ve made a difference at the end of this game.

Not much else to say about that game. Certainly frustrating to lose after being up 2-0 in a good hockey game. If there’s anything else to be said about the game, it’s simply relax. Everything will be fine.

Upcoming

Another big home game is on the line, with the Dallas Stars coming to town. Puck drop on Tuesday night is at 7:30 p.m. MT.