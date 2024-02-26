 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Flurries: The Final Countdown

Get your daily dose of Avalanche news right here.

By Jackie Kay
/ new
Colorado Avalanche v Ottawa Senators Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

  • The team has produced a new feature video on Avalanche center Ross Colton detailing his career with Tampa Bay and subsequent start in Colorado.
  • TSN’s Craig Button had high praise for Avalanche prospect Calum Ritchie and named the young forward his #6 prospect in hockey.

“Elite hockey sense,” said Button of Ritchie. “High-end skill and flexibility in his game. He can make plays; he can score goals. He can use his size to gain advantages. He can play a quick and fast game.”

  • Some unfortunate news from the Colorado Eagles as prospect Oskar Olausson has undergone shoulder surgery and is out the remainder of the season. The young forward was heating up in his second year with the organization but now has likely taken himself off the table as a trade chip.

