Morning Flurries: The Final Countdown

- As we count down the last days to the NHL trade deadline, follow along with our guide and bingo card especially created for the Colorado Avalanche.
- The team has produced a new feature video on Avalanche center Ross Colton detailing his career with Tampa Bay and subsequent start in Colorado.
- TSN’s Craig Button had high praise for Avalanche prospect Calum Ritchie and named the young forward his #6 prospect in hockey.
“Elite hockey sense,” said Button of Ritchie. “High-end skill and flexibility in his game. He can make plays; he can score goals. He can use his size to gain advantages. He can play a quick and fast game.”
As the NHL trade deadline looms, @CraigJButton offers a glimpse at the future with his Top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects.
And while Cutter Gauthier was in the midst of some controversy this season, there's nothing controversial about ranking him at No. 1: https://t.co/c052TsA3MH
- Some unfortunate news from the Colorado Eagles as prospect Oskar Olausson has undergone shoulder surgery and is out the remainder of the season. The young forward was heating up in his second year with the organization but now has likely taken himself off the table as a trade chip.
Per the @Avalanche, forward Oskar Olausson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery on Monday (Feb. 26). He is expected to make a full recovery.
We're saddened by this news, but wishing Oskar a smooth and speedy recovery and can't wait to see him healthy again
