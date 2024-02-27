Preview: Avalanche and Stars collide in Colorado

Colorado Avalanche: (35-19-5) The Opponent: Dallas Stars (35-16-8) Time: 7:30 p.m. MT Watch: ALT, ESPN+, Hulu Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Defending Big D

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are hopefully on the tail end of the dog days that have been their last ten contests. Since the All-Star break, the Avalanche have lost seven of those ten in regulation or otherwise. It's been one of the more frustrating times to be an Avalanche fan in a long time. That says something. We are spoiled rotten!

Keep an eye on where Bedsy slots the "Roaring 20's" line tonight and if the line is broken up with Arturri Lehkonen surging back onto the scene. It also looks like it's time to see if Drouin's confidence is enough to make him productive from a less skilled line. The hope of taking him off the top line (other than to give Lehky his hard-earned top-line role) might be to spur on Zach Parise and Ryan Johansen with his ability to create chances.

#Avs lines according to sweater color this morning

Lehkonen-MacKinnon-Rantanen

Wood- Colton-LOC

Drouin-Johansen-Parise

Nichushkin-Cogliano-Kiviranta-

MacDermid



Jones-Makar-Byram-Toews-Manson-Girard-Johnson-



Georgiev

Brennan Vogt @TheRinkColorado

This is a massive game inside the division for both Colorado and Dallas. Dallas currently has a four-point cushion between them and the Avalanche, who have a game in hand, so if they beat the Avalanche in regulation on the second of a back-to-back? They will be feeling very confident and push that lead to 6 points.

The Avalanche might be flirting with disaster as they currently hold the third-place slot in the Central behind the Winnipeg Jets, who have three games in hand on the Avalanche. Landing there might mean an early-round matchup with the LA Kings, who seem to be a competent team and will likely tough out come playoff time.

Projected Lineup

Arturri Lehkonen (62) — Nathan MacKinnon (29) — Mikko Rantanen (96)

Miles Wood (28) — Ross Colton (20) — Logan O'Connor (25)

Jonathan Drouin (27) — Ryan Johansen (12) — Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) — Chris Wagner (14) — Kurtis MacDermid (56)

Devon Toews (7) — Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) — Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) — Bowen Byram (4)

Note: Avalanche forward Val Nichushkin has been cleared to practice with the team, and his return is imminent. Jared Bednar mentioned that he won't go on the road trip, so he's likely still about a week from returning.

Val Nichushkin had been cleared to resume practicing with the team!
#GoAvsGo

Dallas Stars

Dallas is coming off an overtime loss to the Patrick Roy-led New York Islanders just last night. Similar to the Vancouver Canucks, the Stars went with their number two goaltender against the Islanders, reserving starter Jake Ottinger for the Avalanche. That blew up in Vancouver's face. Hopefully, the Avalanche can hand the Stars a similar outcome.

Among Dallas' top point-getters is, you guessed it, former Colorado Avalanche and troubadour Matt Duchene. He will hardly ride in on a song, although most Avs fans agree with how things worked out. Duchene has 56 points with 23 goals and 33 assists.

Dallas also got a goal from a young gun against New York. Logan Stankovan had a goal and an assist in his second game as an NHLer. It's not too bad for a guy selected 47th overall in 2021. Keep an eye on how he fairs against the Avalanche, who are a better squad than the Islanders on paper and in terms of results.

Congrats friend of the Pod Logan Stankoven on scoring your first NHL Goal! #TexasHockey



pic.twitter.com/Nkq4bTCPMy — Drop the Mitts Hockey (@DropMittsHockey) February 27, 2024

Projected Lineup

Jason Robertson (21) - Roope Hintz (24) - Joe Pavelski (16)

Mason Marchment (27) - Matt Duchene (95) - Tyler Seguin (91)

Jamie Benn (14) - Wyatt Johnston (53) - Evgenii Dadonov (63)

Sam Steel (18) - Radek Faksa (12) - Craig Smith (15)

Ryan Suter (20) - Miro Heiskanen (4)

Esa Lindell (23) - Jani Hakanpaa (2)

Thomas Harley (55) - Joel Hanley (44)

Goaltenders

As mentioned earlier, Dallas made way for Ottinger to have the starters net tonight against the Avalanche rather than last night against New York. Makes sense. This is a big divisional game. You want best-on-best. Naturally, the Avalanche will go with Alexandar Georgiev.