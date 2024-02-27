Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars (7:30 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars are set for a Central Division showdown tonight. The Avalanche have won the first two contests between these two clubs by a combined score of 11-7. Both of those victories were road wins for Colorado, so they will end the season series with two home games, including tonight's matchup. Can the Avalanche secure the season series tonight? Or will Dallas improve on their four-point lead and division-leading status?

Projected Lineup

Arturri Lehkonen (62) — Nathan MacKinnon (29) — Mikko Rantanen (96)

Miles Wood (28) — Ross Colton (20) — Logan O'Connor (25)

Jonathan Drouin (27) — Ryan Johansen (12) — Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) — Chris Wagner (14) — Kurtis MacDermid (56)

Devon Toews (7) — Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) — Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) — Bowen Byram (4)

Note: Avalanche forward Val Nichushkin has been cleared to practice with the team, and his return is imminent. Jared Bednar mentioned that he won't go on the road trip, so he's likely still about a week from returning.

