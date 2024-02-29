Colorado Eagles February 3 Stars

After the Colorado Eagles saw some improvements towards the end of January, they really kicked it in high gear for a very successful month of February. The squad currently sits with a 31-16-5 record, which is now two points behind in the AHL Pacific division lead. The improvement has come from scoring by committee, some players returning from injury and a few special performances.

First Star - Ivan Prosvetov - 8-0-0, 1.25 GAA, .959 SV%, 2 SO

After the young netminder was placed on waivers by the Colorado Avalanche and was sent to the Colorado Eagles he’s done nothing but impress. After his fifth consecutive win in an Eagles uniform Ivan Prosvetov was named AHL player of the week and then he proceeded to put up a shutout in his next two games. There isn’t much Ivan Prosvetov could do to improve on the numbers as he pretty much put the Eagles on his back to vault them up the standings with his eight wins in the month. Now the question just is will he see the net for the Avalanche again?

Second Star - Ivan Ivan - 12GP: 4G, 4A, 8P

Stop if you’ve heard this one already, but yes, Ivan Ivan is a star of the month again. For the fourth consecutive month, in fact. Part of it is due his durability and constant presence in the lineup but also the consistency of his play where the young Czech is picking up production regularly. At this point it’s not if Ivan gets a NHL contract but instead which team will sign him.

Ivan stays hot pic.twitter.com/hUEcAkjxVO — Colorado Eagles (@ColoradoEagles) February 28, 2024

Third Star - Ben Meyers - 5 GP: 1G, 4A, 5P

Although he had another injury to deal with and missed a month of play from mid-January to mid-February, Ben Meyers has done enough in five February games to make it as one of the stars of the month. It will be interesting to see the the recent production gets Meyers an opportunity either with the Avalanche or elsewhere.

What a move from Meyers ‍ pic.twitter.com/uiueCgE82T — Colorado Eagles (@ColoradoEagles) February 28, 2024