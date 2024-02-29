Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks (7:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche take a quick road trip to the windy city for a showdown with Conor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks got the better of the Avalanche in their last meeting by a score of 3-2, but the season series is still tied at a goal a piece. Can the Avalanche assert dominance, or will the Blackhawks secure another upset?

If you’re tracking the contenders for the Art Ross Trophy and Calder Trophy, you won’t want to miss tonight’s game on @espn. pic.twitter.com/lsGdez8I3Y — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 29, 2024

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche likely got one of their more gratifying and low-stress victories of the year on Tuesday when they defeated the Dallas Stars at Ball Arena. It might have also been goaltender Alexandar Georgiev’s best performance since the All-Star Break. They also saw contributions from the fourth line, with goals from both Kiviranta and Andrew Cogliano. Contributions came from the fourth line, but the top line truly dominated against the Stars.

I’d expect more of the same tonight, as the Avalanche face an inferior roster and squad that’s well out of playoff contention. Colorado needs to control this one from the onset. Maybe don’t give up a goal in the first minute.

Projected Lineup

Arturri Lehkonen (62) — Nathan MacKinnon (29) — Mikko Rantanen (96)

Miles Wood (28) — Ross Colton (20) — Logan O’Connor (25)

Jonathan Drouin (27) — Ryan Johansen (12) — Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) — Chris Wagner (14) — Kurtis MacDermid (56)

Devon Toews (7) — Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) — Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) — Bowen Byram (4)

Note: Jared Bednar has doubled down on not seeing the return of Val Nichushkin, as he won’t make the trip with the team.

