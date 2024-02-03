Morning Flurries: All-Star studded showdown

All Avalanche
- The newly revamped NHL All-Star Skills Competition went off last night in Toronto with all three Colorado Avalanche participants: Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Alexandar Georgiev. How did they fare in the events? (Spoiler, they went pretty well for Avs fans!) (Puck Yeti)
- The names of players involved in the 2018 World Juniors Championship for Team Canada have been released. With the topic being highly focused on, Makar was asked about it in Toronto for the All-Star festivities. (The Denver Post)
- Despite neither Makar nor MacKinnon winning the All-Star Skills Competition, it was a fun event to watch. Nonetheless, it was the man who helped rebuild the event winning it all - none other than the Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid. (The Athletic)
- Here is how things have gone in chronological order for five players being accused of sexual assault on the 2018 World Juniors Championship team for Canada. (ESPN)
- Perhaps hockey in the desert may continue down the line for the Arizona Coyotes with a possible land purchase in the cards?
REPORT: The Arizona Coyotes are moving forward with a plan to buy state trust land in north Phoenix.— Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) February 3, 2024
Multiple arena sites are still being considered, a team source confirmed with @abc15.
- One piece the Avs could’ve targeted before the trade deadline is no more, with Sean Monohan moving to the Winnipeg Jets.
Sean Monahan going from Montreal to Winnipeg for a first round pick and a conditional pick— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 2, 2024
- And finally, it is great news to hear the announcement of NHL players returning to play in the Olympics starting in 2026!
NHL players are back in the Olympic Winter Games!— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) February 2, 2024
The IIHF, @nhl and @NHLPA today jointly announced plans for NHL Players to participate in the 2026 and 2030 Olympic Winter Games.
Read more at https://t.co/ldDBa42X8a ⤵️https://t.co/7xzwzDKG6e pic.twitter.com/7AH8MMDm1y
