Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers (5:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 32-14-3 The Opponent: New York Rangers (30-16-3) Time: 5:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, MSG, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Blueshirt Banter

For the first time in 10 days, the Colorado Avalanche play a meaningful game of hockey!

They head out East for the longest road trip of the season. It all starts Monday night against the New York Rangers. It is the first game of a season-long six-game road trip, and it couldn’t be a much harder matchup than this.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Zach Parise (9) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Frederik Olofsson (22) - Joel Kiviranta (94)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Bowen Byram (4) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sam Girard (49)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

New York Rangers Projected Lines

Chris Kreider (20) – Mika Zibanejad (93) – Blake Wheeler (17)

Artemi Panarin (10) – Vincent Trocheck (16) – Alexis Lafrenière (13)

Will Cuylle (50) – Jonny Brodzinski (22) – Kaapo Kakko (24)

Jimmy Vesey (26) – Barclay Goodrow (21) – Tyler Pitlick (71)

Ryan Lindgren (55) – Adam Fox (23)

K’Andre Miller (79) – Braden Schneider (4)

Zac Jones (6) – Erik Gustafsson (56)

Jonathan Quick (32)

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!