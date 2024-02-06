Preview/Open Thread: Back to back in New Jersey

Colorado Avalanche: 32-14-3 The Opponent: New Jersey Devils (24-20-3) Time: 5:30 p.m. MT Watch: ESPN+, Hulu Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: All About The Jersey

For the second time in two days, the Colorado Avalanche hit the ice. It’s a busy start after the All-Star Break, with the Avs having played last night against the New York Rangers.

They face off against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Tuesday night. Nicknamed “The Rock,” the Avs will look to leave their mark at “The Rock” looking for a get-right winning effort.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs did lose to the Rangers last night in overtime, 2-1, in the final. It was a good game by Colorado, but they couldn’t take their chances and beat an excellent Jonathan Quick.

We should see Justus Annunen in net with Alexandar Georgiev playing last night, as the team looks to give him a chance as the backup. We’ll also have to see how Zach Parise will do in his second game with the team, alongside the always-dominant Nathan MacKinnon.

Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) – Nathan MacKinnon (29) – Mikko Rantanen (96)

Miles Wood (28) – Ross Colton (20) – Logan O’Connor (25)

Zach Parise (9) – Ryan Johansen (12) – Artturi Lehkonen (62)

Andrew Cogliano (11) – Frederik Olofsson (22) – Joel Kiviranta (94)

Devon Toews (7) – Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) – Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) – Bowen Byram (4)

Justus Annunen (60)

New Jersey Devils

New Jersey is well-rested and has not played since the break. But their last result was a 6-3 drubbing by the Tampa Bay Lightning. It’s all been part of a bad streak by the Devils, losing seven of their last 10 games.

The big difference has been the absence of Jack Hughes through injury. The team is much better with him and looks like a shell of themselves without him. Can they pull through without their star in this matchup?

Think the Devils need Jack Hughes? pic.twitter.com/xc3CZ6Dqd0 — Meghan Chayka (@MeghanChayka) February 5, 2024

Projected Lines

Ondrej Palat (18) – Nico Hischer (13) – Jesper Bratt (63)

Tyler Toffoli (73) – Erik Haula (56) – Dawson Mercer (91)

Timo Meier (28) – Curtis Lazar (42) – Nathan Bastian (14)

Chris Tierney (11) – Tomas Nosek (92) – Alexander Holtz (10)

Kevin Bahl (88) – Simon Nemec (17)

Luke Hughes (43) – John Marino (6)

Colin Miller (24) – Nick Desimone (57)

Vitek Vanacek (41)

