Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Carolina Hurricanes (5:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 32-15-4 The Opponent: Carolina Hurricanes (29-16-4) Time: 5:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSSO, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio AM 950 Opponent’s Beat: Canes Country

Thursday night is game three of a six-game road trip for the Colorado Avalanche. It comes with yet another tough test, this one against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, North Carolina.

These two have been at the top of their games and conferences respectively, in the last few seasons. The two have also been in the conversation to be a Stanley Cup Finals matchup for several seasons. They last played in October, where the Avs won 6-4, and will be looking for a similar result.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Frederik Olofsson (22) - Joel Kiviranta (94)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Bowen Byram (4)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Carolina Hurricanes Projected Lines

Teuvo Teravainen (86) – Sebastian Aho (20) – Seth Jarvis (24)

Michael Bunting (58) – Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) – Martin Necas (88)

Jordan Martinook (48) – Jordan Staal (11) – Jesper Fast (71)

Brendan Lemieux (28) – Jack Drury (18) – Stefan Noesen (23)

Jaccob Slavin (74) – Brent Burns (8)

Brady Skjei (76) – Brett Pesce (22)

Dmitry Orlov (7) – Jalen Chatfield (5)

Pytor Kochetkov (52)/Antti Raanta (32)

