Prospect Contract Season is Now Open

As the focus in the NHL rests squarely on the impending trade deadline, there is one important date on the calendar which kicks off today on the first of March. This is the day that future contracts for next season can get signed and registered, which officially begins the roster building for the 2024-25 season.

While today is only the start of the process, it is still a big day to start watching the Colorado Avalanche start making some decisions in regards to the players in the development system. As the Avalanche currently sit at 47 of their allotted 50 contracts for the 2023-24 season it means that they’ve had to wait on signing any prospects as it would limit some flexibility for the present team. Now with that excuse off the table there should be quite a few deserving players to put pen to paper and solidify their opportunities with a commitment from the Avalanche.

Calum Ritchie

While the Avalanche still hold Ritchie’s rights for another year it would be nice to see the organization reward one of their top prospects for an excellent season in the OHL after a late start returning from shoulder surgery. A contract would be required for any hope of him playing games in the NHL next season, even for a brief trial. Also, if the signing bonus is paid out early future salary cap hits are slightly reduced and means there really is a small advantage to getting the contract done early. Plus, Ritchie is already one of the few remaining non-NCAA path 2023 first round picks without a NHL deal. It’s time to reward the talented center and show him some organizational commitment.

Jeremy Hanzel

A decision really needs to be made on the 2023 sixth round pick defenseman Jeremy Hanzel because after this season he will have no remaining junior eligibility and has been ready for pro hockey for over a year. If the Avalanche have any interest at all on putting the smart and skilled blueliner on a NHL path he needs the commitment of an ELC and a job in the AHL starting in the fall. If not, they can offer him an AHL contract and recreate the Brandon Saigeon situation from several years ago of a player who was also drafted as an overager after a great Memorial Cup showing but never played a game in the AHL or was offered a NHL contract. Hanzel is leading his team in scoring with 49 points in 55 games and has done what has been asked of him in order to earn a chance at the next level.

Ivan Ivan

This one is probably the most critical contract to get done now if the Avalanche have any interest in getting breakout AHL contracted Colorado Eagles forward Ivan Ivan on a NHL deal because they don’t hold his rights in any capacity. Every other team is free to sign him to a NHL contract at any moment, although teams usually don’t poach each other’s prospects. But if Colorado doesn’t show some urgency and step up to the plate with a deal Ivan is going to look for other opportunities as he should after a very successful first year in pro hockey. The fact that his agent Allan Walsh was recently randomly highlighting his client indicates there might not be that interest from Colorado that they desire.

One of the great mysteries of the last 5 years is how certain players were never drafted by an NHL team. Ivan Ivan has 23 pts as a rookie in the AHL, plays key minutes, is in the PP and has future NHLer all over him. #IvanX2 ⁦@OctagonHockey⁩ pic.twitter.com/kfckXRvHyT — Allan Walsh (@walsha) February 16, 2024

Sean Behrens

As someone still playing his junior season with Denver in the NCAA, defenseman Sean Behrens would only sign a contract when his season is finished. This might last all the way to April after the Frozen Four but then the expectation is he would quickly turn pro if offered a NHL contract at that time. However, Behrens might be the best realistic trade chip the Avalanche have to utilize at the upcoming trade deadline and he could get moved before negotiations really get going. But, if there’s a marriage to occur it between the parties it will happen as soon as he is available and could include promises of immediate NHL time before the end of the regular season.

The Others

There are several NCAA prospects who could leave school early for a NHL contract including forwards Taylor Makar and Andrei Buyalsky but it is not expected. Another option in Colby Ambrosio who is a senior heading for graduation but should have been signed last season if the Avalanche were truly interested. The energetic forward probably hasn’t had a strong enough season at Boston College to change Colorado’s mind but the possibility still exists.

The true wild cards in this process are the Russians whose contract year in the KHL ends on May first. After that date there could be a big surprise such as Mikhail Gulyayev signing a NHL contract. It is not expected at all after he signed a two-year extension with Omsk and is now established as a KHL regular but if he’s ready to come over to North America May is the month to watch for such moves.

The 2023 seventh round pick Maros Jedlicka injured his shoulder in Avalanche training camp and has thus far missed the entire 2023-24 campaign but many reports were that he was headed to a contract signing of some type because of a strong camp before the injury. An ELC could still be on the horizon for the Slovak forward although it’s more likely he will have to earn one on AHL contract through the Colorado Eagles first.

And as always NCAA free agents are an interest of the Avalanche organization and could, again, get offered the bulk of the available contracts if these existing prospects are passed over.

Who do you think will sign with the Colorado Avalanche soon? Leave your predictions below.