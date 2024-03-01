Weekly Grades: I Got 5 On It Edition

We’re back with the Colorado Avalanche weekly report card! This week Colorado dropped a well-played game to Toronto then rocked Dallas and Chicago. But were they any good?

THE GAMES

Saturday vs Toronto: 4-3 L

Tuesday vs Dallas: 5-1 W

Thursday @ Chicago: 5-0 W

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Nathan MacKinnon: 2 Goals, 6 Assists

Mackinnon has looked like the best player on the ice every night since the all-star break, and he’s back to getting rewarded for it. Look at him turn Andrew Cogliano into a sniper:

Nathan MacKinnon is just stupidly good. My god #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/OBme3PzmL3 — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) February 25, 2024

It’s a nice finish but that’s all Nate – the breakout, the neutral zone speed, and the pass are all elite. His goals were nice and his defensive metrics were excellent as well. Oh, and he hit 100 points on the season in game 61.

100 POINTS FOR MACKINNON ON A BEAUTIFUL SHOT pic.twitter.com/KjZ3QXERnd — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 1, 2024

Great Nate week.

Grade: A+

STAR WATCH

Cale Makar: 4 Assists

Most importantly, Cale looks like he’s skating better out there, making shifty moves in all three zones. We know he’s been dealing with some kind of injury, and this week was the first in a while the ill effects from it weren’t visible at any point. On top of that, he’s making little plays on offense with a huge impact:

This goal is beautiful.



Cale Makar's flawless pinch, Arttuti Lehkonen's passing brilliance and Nathan MacKinnon's undeniable finish.



Impressive performance last night. pic.twitter.com/IN9pOGUf8Y — Avalanche Forever (@citchmook) February 28, 2024

That’s just a little pinch, but it’s also the kind of play he was a little tentative to make the last few weeks. At this moment he was decisive, freeing up a puck for Lehkonen to make a smart little play to MacKinnon for a fantastic finish.

Defensively, it’s not as good – the Makar-Toews pair has continued to put up mediocre to poor underlying statistics and Makar’s PK struggles haven’t gotten sorted out yet either.

Grade: B

Valeri Nichushkin: Back at practice after a stint in the Player Assistance Program!! A

Mikko Rantanen: 2 Goal, 3 Assists

The Moose wasn’t fully loose, but he played with heart and a drive we haven’t seen from Mikko consistently since the All-Star Break. Crazy that a 5 point week feels like only sort of getting his game back – but that’s what happens when expectations are sky-high. Love seeing him pot gritty goals:

Mikko Rantanen sticks with the play and tucks home the rebound, putting Colorado up 2-1!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/CvK2WFTpGK — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 28, 2024

And beauty goals:

Mikko Rantanen finds twine from deep for his 30th goal of the year, knotting up the score at 3!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/MvKpGeXiXz — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 25, 2024

In the same week. You can say that the second one is bad from Samsonov, but it’s also a top-corner snipe from out high by Mikko – a smart, well-placed shot when you can tell the goalie is struggling to see around a screen.

Smart and skilled are Rantanen’s default settings – but this week he brought back the grit and motor he needs to excel. He had one major lazy play though, and it was the play that killed the Toronto game – a puck thrown over the glass in a tied game with two minutes to go. The decision was simple – chase a highlight reel, low percentage play with potentially devastating side effects, or be patient and play within the Avs system. Mikko went with the former and ended up in the box while Toronto netted the game-winner.

Grade: B

MINDING THE NET

Justus Annunen:

Zero goals against! That’s it, that’s the grade. He made some challenging saves in Chicago, looked calm and confident all night, and got a little luck from the crossbar too. A+

Alexandar Georgiev:

Georgiev flat-out dominated the Dallas Stars – they managed one goal in the opening minute when the D in front of Georgie hadn’t woken up yet and then got shut out for 59 minutes. Combine that with Annunen’s shutout and the Avs goalies have a 119-minute shutout streak going – pretty good!

The Toronto game wasn’t as good, but with any help on the PK from the guys in front of the net it would have looked much better. This one wouldn’t look great no matter what, though.

Good screen from Knies for Marner as Matthews used his power of magnetism pic.twitter.com/FPs9ITrSEd — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 25, 2024

You need LOC to box out the screener to make that easier on his goalie, but you also need a goalie to make that stop. Despite that one, overall Georgiev was really good. A-

ROLE PLAYER HONOR ROLL

Jack Johnson:

Oh my god, this was crazy:

Zach Parise puts the Avs on top! ️ pic.twitter.com/7foUdOcAQP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 1, 2024

The defense on Bedard, the choice to jump off him and engage Beauvillier, the escape through the neutral zone, and the no-look pass to freeze Mrazek!? That’s elite stuff. JJ must be drinking Makar’s blood to stay young or something. A-

DUNCE CAP IN MY DOGHOUSE DUNGEON

Chris Wagner:

I was going to sing his praises for this little play:

Colorado goal!



Scored by Andrew Cogliano with 12:51 remaining in the 2nd period.



Assisted by Chris Wagner.



Colorado: 3

Dallas: 1#DALvsCOL #GoAvsGo #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/8pgggmatuB — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) February 28, 2024

But then he took a fight against Reese Johnson in the Chicago game with Colorado up 3-0. This is a huge pet peeve of mine and I’m taking it out on Chris – why take this fight?! I don’t even care that he got absolutely rocked and the fight was so bad no one bothered to clip it for Twitter. It’s a fight that can only help Chicago!

Sure, the Hawks are so bad that they’re not gonna come back from down 3-0 even if they get hyped from Johnson beating Wagner’s ass – but why tempt fate? What benefit does this fight possibly have for Colorado? Or even for Wagner? He’s 32, he’s not trying to prove he’s NHL tough like Matt Rempe in New York. The Avs aren’t going to roster him to be an enforcer. His only shot at sticking on this team is to be smart defensively, win draws, and create offensive zone possession – he can’t do that from the box.

So dumb. I’ve liked Wagner a lot on the fourth line, and Bednar clearly has too as he won Fredrik Olofsson’s job, but I hated this decision. D

THE REST

Bowen Byram: Just one point, and a sharp downturn in his metrics after a very strong week prior. Still quite good. B

Andrew Cogliano: A goal and an assist in the same game?! Cogs what year is it, 2010? B+

Ross Colton: Fantastic second effort on his lone point of the week:

If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again! -Ross Colton, probably #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/l37jkqKTBG — Mile High Hockey (@MileHighHockey) March 1, 2024

The 20s line got beat up a little on the metrics this week – need more from Ross. B-

Jonathan Drouin: He’s making the Johansen line passable. This goal ended up getting finished by Parise but the play is all JD:

Make it two goals for Zach Parise (and an assist) #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/r34w4JOItR — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) March 1, 2024

It’s a nice play from RyJo too, but the puck retrieval and little hesitation move to draw in the D from Drouin is everything. Also had strong underlying numbers. A

Sam Girard: So many nice little defensive plays this week that didn’t get clipped out and posted anywhere. B+

Ryan Johansen: The play to the net Parise finished off was really nice, but his only point. With Drouin on their line, RyJo’s trio has had positive possession metrics. B-

Joel Kiviranta: This rocked!

Kiviranta scoring on his old squad! Gotta love it! #GoAvsGo



pic.twitter.com/fF9oTcKAGL — Adrian Hernandez (@AdoHernandez27) February 28, 2024

And back on a true fourth line, his metrics were solid! B+

Artturi Lehkonen: He’s just such a perfect fit on the top line. MacKinnon is obviously the engine of that muscle car and Rantanen is like a nitrous booster, but Lehky’s the motor oil that makes it all run smooth.

Loved the look of the Avs lineup tonight. Great game and what a performance by Lehkonen



pic.twitter.com/DMH8gTkIgT — Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) February 28, 2024

The powerplay looks better with motor oil, too. A

Kurtis MacDermid: Didn’t play! And now has been traded to the New Jersey Devils as well! A+

TRADE ALERT



We have acquired F Kurtis MacDermid via trade with the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and forward Zakhar Bardakov.



Full Details: https://t.co/lmzG6SXXvu pic.twitter.com/9uNdQmE45U — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 1, 2024

Josh Manson: Was picking on Conor Bedard all night and drove the kid crazy. Not his best metrics week, though. B-

Logan O’Connor: Didn’t love his defensive details this week, as briefly shown in the Georgiev section, and didn’t find his way onto the scoresheet either. C

Zach Parise: 3 points beating up on Chicago AHL bottom six is nice! Also posted strong metrics against the Leafs and Stars and looks great out high on the PK. A

Devon Toews: His metrics led the defense all week, plus a goal and an assist. B+

Miles Wood: The motor is still there, but Wood’s scoring his dried up and he hasn’t been making as much of an off-puck impact of late. B

TEAM GRADE

Really good week! The Avs rocked Toronto and if not for two stupid penalties coupled with two terrible penalty kills they should have come away from it with points. They made up for it with a little luck against a tired Stars team and a dominant effort in Chicago. Truly my only qualm with the team is the PK, but it was very good in shutting out three chances against Dallas and the Hawks. A-