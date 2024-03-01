Kurtis MacDermid traded to New Jersey for seventh round pick and prospect

With a week to go before the NHL trade deadline, the first domino for the Colorado Avalanche has fallen as they have sent depth defenseman turned forward Kurtis MacDermid to the New Jersey Devils. In return the Avalanche get a 2024 7th round draft pick and Russian center Zakhar Bardakov who was a 7th round pick himself in 2021.

TRADE ALERT



We have acquired F Kurtis MacDermid via trade with the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and forward Zakhar Bardakov.



Full Details: https://t.co/lmzG6SXXvu pic.twitter.com/9uNdQmE45U — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 1, 2024

A MacDermid trade was a big space in our trade deadline bingo as this was easily forecasted and needed for the Avalanche to create cap space to the tune of $987,500k for any upcoming additions. Another very important factor was to clear a critical contract spot off the books. The team is now down to 46 contracts as they importantly did not receive a contract in return. The cap space savings seems minimal but will help GM Chris MacFarland avoid double retention in any forthcoming moves.

Clearly the motivation for this move was to gain flexibility for Colorado but there was a minimal return they could get some value out of. Another pick in the upcoming 2024 draft is nice, bringing their current total to six picks but with five of those expected to be sub-100 the scouting staff will still have their work cut out for them.

The prospect in return is 23-year old Zakhar Bardakov playing as a center currently for SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL. He has scored six goals and six assists in 51 games this year but suited up for SKA’s first playoff game today as their second line center against Nikolai Kovalenko’s team coincidentally. Perhaps there is some intent to get Bardakov across the pond with Colorado’s Russian contingent growing.

As far as MacDermid, it makes sense to better utilize his cap and roster space with a very tight budget for the stretch run. He will surely be missed by his teammates and fans who remember the big fights he had in his three years with the Avalanche. Best of luck in New Jersey, Kurtis!