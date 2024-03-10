Avs receive negative updates on Logan O’Connor, Gabriel Landeskog

The Colorado Avalanche and head coach Jared Bednar had some major updates for the roster heading into the final stretch of the season. Logan O’Connor had been battling a lower-body injury, and it was announced he’d miss the rest of the season, having hip surgery.

BREAKING: Jared Bednar says Logan O'Connor is having season-ending hip surgery. He's done for the year. — Aarif Deen (@runwriteAarif) March 10, 2024

Furthermore, more updates came about for Gabriel Landeskog, who will not be returning until sometime “around May 10.” This will mark one year since his surgery in a 12-16 month recovery. Hence, he could return in the second to third round of the playoffs if the Avalanche make a deep run.

Bednar says Gabriel Landeskog will not return before his target return date under any circumstance. He says it's "around" that May 10 anniversary of when he had the surgery last year. He wouldn't specifically confirm the date but says "around there." — Aarif Deen (@runwriteAarif) March 10, 2024

On top of all that, the Avs were missing Artturi Lehkonen, Ross Colton, and Jack Johnson due to illness at practice. Zach Parise is still day-to-day with a lower-body injury himself, while the status of Nikolai Kovalenko is unknown after being injured in his last game with Torpedo in the closing minutes of their season.

The moves Colorado made to bring in Yakov Trenin and Brandon Duhaime make more sense with this news. It will be disappointing to miss out on LOC, and perhaps Landeskog depending on how he is doing. There seems to be doubt on whether or not he will return simply based on the length of his absence and when he could join the team in playoff hockey, which is a whole other level of play.

I don’t think Gabe Landeskog comes back this season



Jared Bednar confirmed today that Landy will not be coming back any earlier than expected. “It’s just not going to happen”



In fact, Bednar says there’s a specific date that he WILL NOT return before, regardless of how he feels — Jesse Montano (@jessemontano_) March 10, 2024

Overall, it has been a wild last week for the Avs both on and off the ice. Now, the lineup will look a little different and odd down the line and even heading into the playoffs. It could still change depending on the status of other players’ health as well. The best news when it comes to this is Chris Wagner being a full participant at practice today.

Mile High Hockey hopes all the best for LOC, Landeskog, Parise, and Kovalenko on their road to recovery. How will the rest of the season unfold with this news? Let us know in the comments below!

So to recap:



Logan O’Connor is out for the year with hip surgery. Gabriel Landeskog won’t return until “around May 10,” the 2nd/3rd round of the playoffs. Nikolai Kovalenko’s status is unknown. Artturi Lehkonen, Jack Johnson, and Ross Colton are all sick.



Yikes #GoAvsGo — Puck Yeti (@PuckYeti) March 10, 2024