Avs receive negative updates on Logan O’Connor, Gabriel Landeskog

After a fun and exciting few days, reality has set back in.

By Evan Liu
@LLou1e
/ new
Colorado Avalanche v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

The Colorado Avalanche and head coach Jared Bednar had some major updates for the roster heading into the final stretch of the season. Logan O’Connor had been battling a lower-body injury, and it was announced he’d miss the rest of the season, having hip surgery.

Furthermore, more updates came about for Gabriel Landeskog, who will not be returning until sometime “around May 10.” This will mark one year since his surgery in a 12-16 month recovery. Hence, he could return in the second to third round of the playoffs if the Avalanche make a deep run.

On top of all that, the Avs were missing Artturi Lehkonen, Ross Colton, and Jack Johnson due to illness at practice. Zach Parise is still day-to-day with a lower-body injury himself, while the status of Nikolai Kovalenko is unknown after being injured in his last game with Torpedo in the closing minutes of their season.

The moves Colorado made to bring in Yakov Trenin and Brandon Duhaime make more sense with this news. It will be disappointing to miss out on LOC, and perhaps Landeskog depending on how he is doing. There seems to be doubt on whether or not he will return simply based on the length of his absence and when he could join the team in playoff hockey, which is a whole other level of play.

Overall, it has been a wild last week for the Avs both on and off the ice. Now, the lineup will look a little different and odd down the line and even heading into the playoffs. It could still change depending on the status of other players’ health as well. The best news when it comes to this is Chris Wagner being a full participant at practice today.

Mile High Hockey hopes all the best for LOC, Landeskog, Parise, and Kovalenko on their road to recovery. How will the rest of the season unfold with this news? Let us know in the comments below!

