Preview: Firing forward against the Flames

Colorado Avalanche: 40-20-5 The Opponent: Calgary Flames (31-28-5) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, TVAS, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5

The Colorado Avalanche kick off a four-game road trip going through Western Canada. It all starts tonight with a matchup against the Calgary Flames at the Saddledome.

When these two last played, it was a high-scoring thriller. The Avs just managed to edge ahead in a 6-5 win at home on December 11 and will be looking for a similar result on the road.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs are running good at the moment, having won their last game 2-1 in overtime over the Minnesota Wild. It was their third straight win, propelling them up towards the top of the Central Division again.

They will be without Logan O’Connor, however, as he is having season-ending hip surgery. His six-month recovery jeopardizes him for the start of next season as well if he has a setback. Artturi Lehkonen is also out for this game too. Hence, the new names and faces will need to step up in his place.

With Zach Parise still out with a lower-body injury himself, we’ll see Brandon Duhaime and Yakov Trenin in advanced roles in the bottom six. With this game being the first of a back-to-back, the Avs will look to get started on the right foot in this game.

Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Brandon Duhaime (12) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Yakov Trenin (73)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Frederik Olofsson (22) - Joel Kiviranta (94)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Calgary Flames

Calgary is in a heap of trouble, having been sellers at the deadline, and is far away from competing for a playoff spot. This was only reflected further when they were beaten badly by the Carolina Hurricanes 7-2 in Raleigh on Sunday.

The Flames have lost two in a row and start a four-game homestand tonight. Currently eight points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the final playoff spot, they need anything and everything to work out in their favor to have a chance at the big dance.

Nazem Kadri will face his old side once again and continues to have the utmost respect for his former teammates. But, will he be able to take on his former teammates and lead his Flames side closer to a late-season playoff push?

Nazem Kadri on #Avs Nathan MacKinnon's candidacy for the Hart Trophy:



"I'm really, really rooting for him to get it done this year. I'll try to hold him off the scoresheet tonight, but after that, he can light it up." — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) March 12, 2024

Projected Lines

Jakob Pelletier (22) - Nazem Kadri (91) - Martin Pospisil (76)

Andrew Mangiapane (88) - Mikael Backlund (11) - Blake Coleman (20)

Jonathan Huberdeau (10) - Yegor Sharangovic (17) - Andrei Kuzmenko (96)

Dryden Hunt (15) - Kevin Rooney (21) - Matt Coronato (27)

Oliver Kylington (58) - Rasmus Andersson (4)

MacKenzie Weegar (52) - Daniil Miromanov (62)

Joel Hanley (44) - Brayden Pachal (94)

Goaltenders

Calgary will be without Jacob Markstrom, who was ruled day-to-day with a lower-body injury. We will see Daniel Vladar come fill his spot, while Colorado is going with Justus Annunen for the first of this back-to-back series.