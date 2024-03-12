Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames (7:00 p.m.)

The Colorado Avalanche kick off a four-game road trip going through Western Canada. It all starts tonight with a matchup against the Calgary Flames at the Saddledome.
When these two last played, it was a high-scoring thriller. The Avs just managed to edge ahead in a 6-5 win at home on December 11 and will be looking for a similar result on the road.
Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines
Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)
Brandon Duhaime (12) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)
Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Yakov Trenin (73)
Andrew Cogliano (11) - Frederik Olofsson (22) - Joel Kiviranta (94)
Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)
Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)
Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)
Justus Annunen (60)
Calgary Flames Projected Lines
Jakob Pelletier (22) - Nazem Kadri (91) - Martin Pospisil (76)
Andrew Mangiapane (88) - Mikael Backlund (11) - Blake Coleman (20)
Jonathan Huberdeau (10) - Yegor Sharangovic (17) - Andrei Kuzmenko (96)
Dryden Hunt (15) - Kevin Rooney (21) - Matt Coronato (27)
Oliver Kylington (58) - Rasmus Andersson (4)
MacKenzie Weegar (52) - Daniil Miromanov (62)
Joel Hanley (44) - Brayden Pachal (94)
Daniel Vladar (80)
Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!
Loading comments...