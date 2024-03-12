Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames (7:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 40-20-5 The Opponent: Calgary Flames (31-28-5) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, TVAS, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5

The Colorado Avalanche kick off a four-game road trip going through Western Canada. It all starts tonight with a matchup against the Calgary Flames at the Saddledome.

When these two last played, it was a high-scoring thriller. The Avs just managed to edge ahead in a 6-5 win at home on December 11 and will be looking for a similar result on the road.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Brandon Duhaime (12) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Yakov Trenin (73)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Frederik Olofsson (22) - Joel Kiviranta (94)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Justus Annunen (60)

Calgary Flames Projected Lines

Jakob Pelletier (22) - Nazem Kadri (91) - Martin Pospisil (76)

Andrew Mangiapane (88) - Mikael Backlund (11) - Blake Coleman (20)

Jonathan Huberdeau (10) - Yegor Sharangovic (17) - Andrei Kuzmenko (96)

Dryden Hunt (15) - Kevin Rooney (21) - Matt Coronato (27)

Oliver Kylington (58) - Rasmus Andersson (4)

MacKenzie Weegar (52) - Daniil Miromanov (62)

Joel Hanley (44) - Brayden Pachal (94)

Daniel Vladar (80)

