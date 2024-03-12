Recap: An Avalanche of goals in the second leads Colorado over Calgary

This is the sort of recap I can get used to writing! After being down a goal in the first period, the Avalanche said enough was enough and responded with a goal explosion in the second period. That's all it took, as Justus Annunen won his third straight start and looks to be earning the backup role in Colorado. Let's take a deeper look.

First Period

The first period was dominated mainly by the Avalanche everywhere but on the scoreboard. Things started nicely with Mikko Rantanen's power-play goal after Val Nichushkin gathered his rebound and found the Moose on the doorstep.

A look at the power play goal from Mikko ⬇️#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/YcAkK21zgM — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 13, 2024

The Avalanche did not hold onto the lead for long, with Calgary newcomer Daniil Miromanov getting the first tally for the Flames. His shot went off of Andrew Cogliano and top-shelf past Justus Annunen.

Got all of that pic.twitter.com/4e7NYyKhWt — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 13, 2024

Things would get slightly worse when Josh Manson made a costly mistake in the neutral zone, leaving only Sam Girard to defend three Calgary players. This time, Walker Duehr put the club in all-black up by a score of 2-1.

Colorado finished the period with 19 shots on Vladar, but Calgary most efficiently took advantage of their opponent's mistakes. The period ended shortly after the Avalanche killed off a penalty.

Second Period

The second period arrived, and the Colorado Avalanche scored four goals. First, Josh Manson put one toward the net that somehow got through and tickled the twine. For a moment, it looked like either Duhaime or Trenin had scored their first in burgundy and blue, but Manson was credited with the goal. This one was tied at two.

The Manimal with goal 2️⃣ of the night!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/VLHD254aCN — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 13, 2024

Next, Hart, hopeful and the heart and soul of the Colorado Avalanche Nathan MacKinnon, scored. His shot came from an odd angle but was an absolute missile that went into the top shelf. It was an absolute beauty from Nate. Avs reclaimed their lead.

It wouldn't be a top-line scoring party if Val Nichushkin didn't get in on the fun! Mikko Rantanen sent a beautiful cross-ice pass Val's way after MacKinnon flew in onside, drawing the attention of two or three Flames. The mistake would prove costly as Nichushkin scored his second in as many games and extended Colorado's lead to two goals.

A two-goal lead thanks to Big Val #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/VT3gSDfr8k — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 13, 2024

Finally (in his second appearance), Colorado got a goal from the most anticipated acquisition at the deadline to go up 5-2. Casey Mittelstadt broke in off an excellent chip play from Toews and Duhaime. His speed was too much for Vladar, and he put the puck in and out so fast that some didn't even realize it went in. Bo would have seen it go in.

Things were getting out of hand when Mikko scored Colorado's fifth goal. He scored from an even more difficult angle than MacKinnon and off Makar's shot, which hit the post. Mikko snagged it and fired it into the top shelf. Vladar had no chance. 6-2 good guys.

Third Period

Colorado came into the final frame with a four-goal lead and didn't look back. The second period was jam-packed, full of action, and took some time, but not the third. It was all business for net minder Justus Annunen and the Colorado Avalanche, who went into lockdown and secured the two points.

Takeaways

Things got off to a bumpy start for Justus Annunen, but he responded excellently to giving up two early first-period goals. That's a great sign for what appears to be Colorado's backup netminder heading into the push for a playoff appearance for the Avalanche. The more he wins, the more he will play, which bodes well for Georgiev's stamina and mental.

The Avalanche are a different team when Val Nichushkin is on the ice. Since returning from the Players Assistance program, he has been this contender's x-factor, scoring two goals in two games. Hopefully, he will keep it rolling.

It was nice to get that first goal from Casey Mittelstadt, especially with Bo Byram lighting it up for the Buffalo Sabres. I, for one, am happy for Bo, as he seems to have an elevated role in Buffalo and is taking advantage of it.

Don't look now, but the Avalanche have won four straight games and seven of their last ten. They sit four points behind the Central-leading Dallas Stars but have two games in hand. Another division title isn't out of the question.

Upcoming

It's a quick turnaround for the Avalanche as Avalanche will head to Vancouver for an 8:30 p.m. contest with the Canucks tomorrow night. The second of a back-to-back the top point-getter in the west. Let's see how the Avalanche meet that challenge.