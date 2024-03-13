Preview: Corralling the Canucks

Colorado Avalanche: 41-20-5 The Opponent: Vancouver Canucks (42-17-7) Time: 8:30 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, SN, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio AM 950

The Colorado Avalanche are back in action after playing less than 24 hours ago. Tonight, they face off against the best in the West, in the Vancouver Canucks.

These two are some of the best in the league and have put on shows when they’ve played this season. The last result between these two was in favor of Colorado, who won 3-1 on February 20 at home. Can they go for the season sweep tonight?

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs come to British Columbia on short rest, thanks to playing last night in Calgary. But, they did get the best of the Calgary Flames in a dominant 6-2 win.

Dominance has been the name of the game for the last two weeks. The Avs are on a four-game winning streak and have had new names pop up to help. Casey Mittelstadt got his first goal in an Avs jersey, and Sean Walker was excellent jumping up into the play.

With absences from Logan O’Connor for the season, Zach Parise, Nikolai Kovalenko (who isn’t joining the team on this road trip), and Artturi Lehkonen tonight, Colorado will need a similar performance. Can they pull through against one of the best teams in the league and keep their Avalanche rolling?

Both Parise and Lehkonen out tonight. Both *maybe* options for Saturday, per Bednar on @AltitudeSR — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) March 13, 2024

Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Brandon Duhaime (12) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Yakov Trenin (73)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Fredrik Olofsson (22) - Joel Kiviranta (94)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver is on a bit of a hot streak themselves. Their last result came at the expense of the Winnipeg Jets, shutting them out 5-0 on Saturday, their fourth win in a row.

They come into this game with a ton of rest to face a good Avs side who just played last night. Hence, they will be looking to take advantage of this chance in front of them to keep them atop the Pacific Division.

Nikita Zadorov will face his former team once again. Similar to Nazem Kadri yesterday, he had kind words for his old teammates and Nathan MacKinnon in particular. Can he shut them down alongside Quinn Hughes and company to win their fifth straight game?

Nikita Zadorov refers to Nathan MacKinnon as “the best player in the world” multiple times during his scrum this morning. Says if he was building a team, he would build around MacKinnon because he’s won the cup. #Canucks @Sportsnet650 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) March 13, 2024

Projected Lines

Nils Hoglander (21) - Elias Pettersson (40) - Pius Suter (24)

Ilya Mikheyev (65) - J.T. Miller (9) - Brock Boeser (6)

Vasily Podkolzin (92) - Elias Lindholm (23) - Conor Garland (8)

Phil De Giuseppe (34) - Teddy Blueger (53) - Sam Lafferty (18)

Quinn Hughes (43) - Filip Hronek (17)

Ian Cole (82) - Carson Soucy (7)

Nikita Zadorov (91) - Noah Juulsen (47)

Goaltenders

Thatcher Demko is out injured for Vancouver, so we will see Casey DeSmith in the crease. With Justus Annunen playing last night in Alberta, Colorado will go with their usual number one on an extra day of rest, Alexandar Georgiev.