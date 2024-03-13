Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks (8:30 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 41-20-5 The Opponent: Vancouver Canucks (42-17-7) Time: 8:30 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, SN, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio AM 950

The Colorado Avalanche are back in action after playing less than 24 hours ago. Tonight, they face off against the best in the West, in the Vancouver Canucks.

These two are some of the best in the league and have put on shows when they’ve played this season. The last result between these two was in favor of Colorado, who won 3-1 on February 20 at home. Can they go for the season sweep tonight?

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Brandon Duhaime (12) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Yakov Trenin (73)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Vancouver Canucks Projected Lines

Nils Hoglander (21) - Elias Pettersson (40) - Pius Suter (24)

Ilya Mikheyev (65) - J.T. Miller (9) - Brock Boeser (6)

Vasily Podkolzin (92) - Elias Lindholm (23) - Conor Garland (8)

Phil De Giuseppe (34) - Teddy Blueger (53) - Sam Lafferty (18)

Quinn Hughes (43) - Filip Hronek (17)

Ian Cole (82) - Carson Soucy (7)

Nikita Zadorov (91) - Noah Juulsen (47)

Casey DeSmith (29)

