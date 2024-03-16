Preview: Reinforcements arriving versus Oilers

Colorado Avalanche: 42-20-5 The Opponent: 40-21-3 Time: 8:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5

It’s time to add another chapter to Nathan MacKinnon vs. Connor McDavid.

It comes with the Colorado Avalanche facing off against the Edmonton Oilers for the first time this season. It took 68 games and took five months, but we finally got a rematch of the 2022 Western Conference Final.

With these two teams in the heat of the playoff race, this game is a big one. It’s the first of three matchups between these two in the final 15 games.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs come into Edmonton off the back of an incredible 4-3 comeback win against the Vancouver Canucks. Four unanswered goals in the second half of a back-to-back led the way in some late-night drama.

It also gave Colorado its fifth straight win, and they are far from full strength. We will see something as close to full-strength since the beginning of the season with the returns of Artturi Lehkonen, Zach Parise, and Jonathan Drouin.

There are some question marks around Cale Makar and Miles Wood, however. Both are under the weather but expected to play. Will their illness affect the play of the team as they eye a sixth straight win?

Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Zach Parise (9)

Brandon Duhaime (12) Andrew Cogliano (11) - Yakov Trenin (73)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton’s last game was also on Wednesday night, where they dominated the Washington Capitals in a 7-2 final. Connor Brown scored his first goal of the season in an emotional moment, touching for him and everyone in the building.

The team is on a two-win streak themselves, and looking to end another. Of course, none other than McDavid leads the way as he is trying to catch MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov in the scoring race.

The Oilers are still trying to catch the Canucks ahead of them as well. With games in hand, a win against a hot Avs side would really help their case.

Projected Lines

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) - Connor McDavid (97) - Zach Hyman (18)

Ryan McLeod (71) - Leon Draisaitl (29) - Warren Foegele (37)

Evander Kane (91) - Adam Henrique (37) - Connor Brown (28)

Mattias Janmark (13) - Sam Carrick (39) - Corey Perry (90)

Brett Kuliak (27) - Evan Bouchard (2)

Darnell Nurse (25) - Vincent Desharnais (73)

Troy Stecher (51) - Cody Ceci (5)

Goaltenders

We will see both teams' respective number ones, Stuart Skinner and Alexandar Georgiev.