Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers (8:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 42-20-5 The Opponent: 40-21-3 Time: 8:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5

It’s time to add another chapter to Nathan MacKinnon vs. Connor McDavid.

It comes with the Colorado Avalanche facing off against the Edmonton Oilers for the first time this season. It took 68 games and took five months, but we finally got a rematch of the 2022 Western Conference Final.

With these two teams in the heat of the playoff race, this game is a big one. It’s the first of three matchups between these two in the final 15 games.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Zach Parise (9)

Brandon Duhaime (12) Andrew Cogliano (11) - Yakov Trenin (73)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Projected Lines

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) - Connor McDavid (97) - Zach Hyman (18)

Ryan McLeod (71) - Leon Draisaitl (29) - Warren Foegele (37)

Evander Kane (91) - Adam Henrique (37) - Connor Brown (28)

Mattias Janmark (13) - Sam Carrick (39) - Corey Perry (90)

Brett Kuliak (27) - Evan Bouchard (2)

Darnell Nurse (25) - Vincent Desharnais (73)

Troy Stecher (51) - Cody Ceci (5)

Stuart Skinner (74)

Follow along with the Tweets and in the comments below!