Opinion: 3 RFA changes needed in next CBA

Thankfully the next NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement doesn’t expire until 2026 but work should begin now on ideas how to revamp the contract rules regarding Restricted Free Agents. There’s always some discourse about how the RFA system should be abolished or elimination of the draft to make every player entering the league unrestricted free agents but nothing that radical needs to happen to give young players who are becoming more and more important in today’s NHL some bargaining power. Here are three rule tweaks which should be considered to benefit the contract system.

No Contract Slides in the AHL

Abolishing contract slides in the minor leagues should be the most critical change players and their agents push for. These Entry Level Contract slides, which means to roll the signed NHL contract over for one or two years while teenagers play outside of the NHL, were intended for players who could be under NHL control and contract to receive their signing bonuses as they continue to play hockey back in major-junior or some cases Europe. Now NHL teams have exploited that loophole by either getting teenage Europeans or previous NCAA track players to sign NHL contracts early in order to squeeze a few free years of American Hockey League play in their development system with the possibility of a few brief NHL recalls if they are held to under 10 games total per year. The result is these players are essentially agreeing to a five-year ELC with no potential for renegotiation and often up to five years of play in the AHL as a result. If a player is spending time in a pro system with the ability to receive recalls to the NHL his contract should count as active, period.

A byproduct of this rule change should end most of the CHL-NHL agreement debate about how teenagers and those without four years of CHL major-junior experience are bound to their junior contracts and can’t join the AHL early. With the freebie off the table NHL clubs would think long and hard about burning a year of a slidable ELC just to put their prospect in the AHL. This would leave it up to truly the best cases who would likely spend at least part of the year in the NHL anyway and thus are the ones a little AHL time would actually benefit.

Non-qualified RFAs remain UFA

As the NHL’s middle class continues to shrink a new trend has emerged where NHL teams decline to give their Restricted Free Agents qualifying offers in hopes of re-signing them at a cheaper rate and often avoiding the threat of the player filing arbitration in the process. The target of this strategy is usually the player set to make around $2-3 million and that figure often exceeds the budget for role players. While it’s fair that the market dictates a player’s going rate, the exchange for this monetary advantage to the teams should be that the player sent to unrestricted free agency remains at that status whenever his next contract expires as a NHL club chose to willingly give up rights to the player. Restricted free agent rights should not extend to subsequent teams nor to the original team should they re-sign the player at a discount, as it does now.

Reform Arbitration Rights

In the Collective Bargaining Agreement age mostly sets the timeline for when a player can file for arbitration following their team extending a qualifying offer. Those who establish as full-time NHL players at a young age are not even given any rights regardless of performance. On the flip side, someone 24-years of age and older can spend one season in the AHL with any number of games played and have more rights than those who are making an impact in the NHL.

Arbitration rights should follow games played rather than age. For those who started in the NHL as teenagers it should be 100 NHL games played, which would point to significant impact by the time their ELC has concluded. For all other players it should be a minimum of 100 professional games played, which is at least two seasons of full-time professional league play.

The question will be why does this matter as those with little NHL experience won’t have much of an arbitration case anyway. But the leverage does get NHL teams to give bigger contracts including more term and guaranteed salary to avoid having to show up in Toronto for a hearing. Meanwhile young stars in the NHL have to resort to ugly holdouts that impact their play and the team’s because regardless of how they’ve performed these players have no arbitration rights until they hit 21-years of age.

