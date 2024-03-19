Preview: Wrapping up the road trip in St. Louis

Colorado Avalanche: 43-20-5 The Opponent: St. Louis Blues (36-29-5) Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude 2, BSMW, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950

For one final time on this road trip, the Colorado Avalanche face off against the St. Louis Blues. This game wraps up a four-game trip away from Ball Arena, where the Avs have found lots of success.

Another divisional rivalry matchup awaits with Colorado facing St. Louis for the final time this season. The Avs lead the season series 2-1 and will look to add one more win to their resume.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs won 3-2 in another close overtime victory over the Edmonton Oilers. They completed this feat for the second straight game dating back to last Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks, and was the team’s sixth straight win.

The new guys all chipped in with the rest of the depth last game, particularly with Sean Walker scoring two of the three goals. Plus the second line being centered by Casey Mittelstadt was a driving force in the last two games.

Of course, the impact of Nathan MacKinnon has been felt in the last two games, especially with his last-second assist on the equalizer last game. Can he and everyone else around him lead the Avs to their season-long seventh game won in a row?

Projected Lines

Valeri Nichushkin (13) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Jonathan Drouin (27)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Yakov Trenin (73) - Brandon Duhaime (12)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

St. Louis Blues

St. Louis comes into this game off the back of a 4-2 win at home against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Three third-period goals - all on the man advantage - led to their comeback and fourth straight win.

The Blues are on the outside looking in on the playoff race. Their recent streak now only sees them four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the final wild-card spot.

Every point and game matters for them at this point, all being led by Robert Thomas’ 73 points in 68 games. Can they continue to close the gap to Vegas and earn their fifth straight win against a solid playoff contender?

Projected Lines

Brayden Schenn (10) - Robert Thomas (18) - Jordan Kyrou (25)

Zack Bolduc (76) - Pavel Buchnevich (89) - Jake Neighbours (63)

Brandon Saad (20) - Kevin Hayes (12) - Kasperi Kapanen (42)

Alexey Toropchenko (13) - Oskar Sundqvist (70) - Nathan Walker (26)

Nick Leddy (4) - Colton Parayko (55)

Torey Krug (47) - Matt Kessel (51)

Scott Perunovich (48) - Justin Faulk (72)

Goaltenders

With St. Louis in the running for the playoffs, they will be rolling with their number one Jordan Binnington after he got the last game off. Meanwhile, we will see Justus Annunen in net for Colorado.