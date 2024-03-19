Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues (6:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 43-20-5 The Opponent: St. Louis Blues (36-29-5) Time: 6:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude 2, BSMW, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5, AM 950

For one final time on this road trip, the Colorado Avalanche face off against the St. Louis Blues. This game wraps up a four-game trip away from Ball Arena, where the Avs have found lots of success.

Another divisional rivalry matchup awaits with Colorado facing St. Louis for the final time this season. The Avs lead the season series 2-1 and will look to add one more win to their resume.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Valeri Nichushkin (13) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Jonathan Drouin (27)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Yakov Trenin (73) - Brandon Duhaime (12)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Justus Annunen (60)

St. Louis Blues Projected Lines

Brayden Schenn (10) - Robert Thomas (18) - Jordan Kyrou (25)

Zack Bolduc (76) - Pavel Buchnevich (89) - Jake Neighbours (63)

Brandon Saad (20) - Kevin Hayes (12) - Kasperi Kapanen (42)

Alexey Toropchenko (13) - Oskar Sundqvist (70) - Nathan Walker (26)

Nick Leddy (4) - Colton Parayko (55)

Torey Krug (47) - Matt Kessel (51)

Scott Perunovich (48) - Justin Faulk (72)

Jordan Binnington (50)

