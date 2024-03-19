Recap: Mikko Rantanen propels Avalanche in gritty win over Blues

It was a clash of the heaters as the Colorado Avalanche looked to extend their six-game road trip against the St. Louis Blues who were fighting to push their four-game heater to five. Both teams had heavy implications in the game as they went toe-to-toe for the final time this season.

Recap

The Colorado Avalanche started strong six minutes into the game thanks to a full ice effort from Nathan MacKinnon that began behind his net. With Devon Toews engaged in a puck battle, MacKinnon swooped in to provide support and make a quick pass to Cale Makar to begin the breakout. Makar found Mikko Rantanen who placed the puck in space for MacKinnon who barely edged out Justin Faulk for control. After losing the puck battle Faulk tried to pin MacKinnon against the board but MacKinnon fought through and trucked into the Blues zone. Once he gained the blueline MacKinnon slammed on the breaks as Mikko Rantanen cut to the middle of the ice to receive a pass from MacKinnon. Rantanen made no mistake with the shot, firing it into the top corner to get the Avs the early 1-0 lead.

Following the goal things got sloppy for the Avalanche. As the Avs new-look third line of Brandon Duhaime, Ross Colton, and Zach Parise attempted to break out of the zone Devon Toews made a ghastly turnover directly to a Blue, beginning a prolonged shift in Colorado’s end. The Blues would eventually capitalize when Nathan Walker was given all the space in the world to walk down from the blue line and pick his spot to tie the game. The game was knotted at one-a-side and would remain that way until the second period.

With the first period being relatively pedestrian the second took a while turn. There were lots of odd-man rushes, funky bounces, and confusing calls and it all got kicked off with an Alexey Toropchenko goal less than five minutes into the frame.

During another long shift in the Avs zone, Justin Faulk fired a puck on the net that Justus Annunen couldn’t control and the 6’6” winger crashed the net hard. Zach Parise tried his hardest to contain him but the size disadvantage was too great and the puck almost miraculously found its’ way in. There was a brief look for goaltender interference when the large Toropchenko caused some chaos as he crashed the net but the Avalanche coaching staff decided against the challenge.

The Blues kept their play strong for the two minutes following their goal. They cycled the puck well and created chances but one offensive zone faceoff for the Avs put an end to it.

Colorado deployed their second line for the draw and Casey Mittelstadt won it right to Sam Girard. As soon as Girard got the puck he burst down the boards and began to skate behind the net. The quick attack off the faceoff caught the Blues off-guard so they were not able to track Mittelstadt who cut to the slot unimpeded. Girard made the heads-up pass to Mittelstadt who used a quick release to beat Binnington top corner and tie the game.

Almost two minutes later, again, the Blues got their lead back after a poor decision from Mikko Rantanen. He ended up high at the point as Devon Toews cut down the wall when the two switched places and tried to force a pass through multiple Blues to Toews. The puck did not get through and the Blues burst up the ice with a two-on-one as Cale Makar got back. Jake Neighbours made some impressive moves to get Makar to commit to him leaving Brayden Schenn open for the one-time goal.

Even more, chaos ensued after this goal as both teams exchanged questionable penalties until the Blues paid the price. Immediately after killing a controversial goaltender interference call the Avalanche were on the powerplay thanks to a poorly hidden trip from Jordan Kyrou. In the dying minutes of the period, the Avs were desperate to tie the game again and they did just that thanks to another Mikko Rantanen goal. Rantanen tipped home a pass from Jonathan Drouin in the slot when the two switched places to give the Avs their much-needed third goal.

The Avalanche were staring down another close game entering the third. Both teams came into the final frame tied at three with both needing the points.

Colorado had three of their four most recent games go into overtime and wanted to avoid that as best they could for tiebreaker purposes. Mikko Rantanen helped them do just that with his hattrick goal but it was created mostly from the hard work of Val Nichushkin who broke up a St. Louis breakout attempt. He collected the puck and fed Mikko Rantanen right as he circled back into the slot. Mikko made no hesitation as he one-timed the puck from the top of the circle past Jordan Binnington.

Mikko's third of the night gives us the lead!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/oWJuoofDV3 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 20, 2024

With a decent amount of time left in the game, the Avs had some work to do to hold their lead but they did just that and walked away with the 4-3 winning, finishing their road trip a perfect 4-0-0.

Takeaways

The Colorado Avalanche are good, and I mean really good. This game wasn’t perfect for them but they never stopped working and found their way to a gritty, much-needed two points. As the fourth game of the road trip, I won’t be too picky with the performance.

I thought Mikko Rantanen wasn’t perfect but he showed up and made the high-quality plays we come to expect from him when it mattered. It’s encouraging to see him get more goals where he simply beats a goaltender with his incredible shot. Good stuff from the moose tonight.

To keep it succinct I thought the Avs bottom nine was pretty solid today. Each line had extended periods in the Blues zone and forechecked St. Louis to death. It was a quality outing from all three lines and they all probably deserved a bit more than what they got. Especially the third line who played well but got scored on twice due to some unfortunate luck and bad play from their defensemen.

That brings me to my big negative of the night. To be quite frank I didn’t think Cale Makar and Devon Toews played too bad but the turnovers were pretty egregious and that’s what spurred a lot of their issues. Those two just need to stop getting scored on so much. They’re so important to the team’s success and when they constantly are losing their matchups it’s tough. Their weird season continues.

To wrap it up on a positive note I thought Miles Wood looked like the Miles Wood we had seen early in the year. He has taken a step back lately but tonight he was great. His speed and tenacity were on display as always but he made some nice plays in the defensive and offensive zone that we haven’t seen much lately. His demotion to the fourth line woke him up a bit. That and probably a return to full health.

Upcoming

After yet another two-day break the Colorado Avalanche will look to keep their seven-game win streak alive at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets in their first meeting of the season. Puck will drop at 7:00 PM MST on Friday and Mile High Hockey will have you covered then.