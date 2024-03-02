Recap: Terrible third period spirals Avalanche to 5-1 defeat in Nashville

One final stop on a short road trip had the Colorado Avalanche in Music City to face the scorching hot Nashville Predators. While the game began as an even and defensive affair the Avalanche just got worn down and a terrible third period led to a 5-1 Avalanche defeat.

The Game

It was a decent start for the visitors but they ended up giving up the game’s first goal on a long stretch of play without a whistle which was starting to give Nashville momentum. Cody Glass got the party started at 15:18 off some suspect defensive zone coverage to put Nashville on the board. The Avalanche returned the favor just under two minutes later, however. Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal that looked so easy, he just picked his spot while looking pass right above Juuse Saros’ glove to tie the game. That score knotted at 1-1 is how the first period ended.

The second period was a fairly even affair with both teams generating nine shots on goal each and also a fruitless power play for both teams but it was Nashville who got on the board at 14:26 with a goal to take the lead 2-1. Glass again was the recipient of a pass out front with some lax defending by the Avalanche.

Colorado was still in this game just down by one as the third period rolled around. However, the failure to generate any meaningful offense as they got outshot 16-7 pretty much sealed their fate. For good measure Devon Toews took a dumb cross checking penalty and the Ryan O’Reilly scored an easy goal into a wide open net at 9:46 to make it 3-1.

Jack Johnson then took the most hilarious penalty himself and he endlessly spun with the puck in the defensive zone until he was pinned in the corner, had the puck stolen and then was called for hooking. Of course the Predators cashed in on this opportunity from Tommy Novak at 17:32 after the Avalanche penalty kill was worn down and couldn’t get off the ice.

Now down 4-1 that was the perfect opportunity to pull Alexandar Georgiev for the extra attacker and at 19:07 Glass completed his first ever hat trick in the NHL as he fired the puck into the empty net. It was a nice moment for the guy who has only scored two goals in the entire season up to this point but just punctuated how much of a disaster this game became by the end of this 5-1 Predators victory.

Takeaways

The Avalanche defended hard in this game but became worn down by the third period with little play in the offensive zone and several dumb penalties to kill. The fourth line, comprised of two players who might be in the AHL by this time next week in Joel Kiviranta and Chris Wagner, had the best metrics and scoring chances in this game. It’s great to see one of the lower lines rolling but when it isn’t matched by any other forward line except for two Nathan MacKinnon chances that’s a big problem.

Cale Makar seemed to tweak his chronic lower-body injury early in this game and it hampered him at times, especially in the defensive zone. The coaching staff limited his time on the penalty kill to just over 30 seconds and he still was on the ice for a goal against. This isn’t anything new for the superstar defenseman this season but one has to wonder how much these frequent tweaks are hampering his play.

Speaking of the penalty kill, it was not great tonight giving up two goals on three chances. Failure to clear the puck happens at times but the frequency in which the man down low is wide open is a systemic issue. If the opposition can get the puck below the circles it’s almost a free shot on the goaltender. This is something the coaching staff should ponder before the playoffs begin.

Upcoming

A rematch at home with the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. MT on Monday, March 4th.