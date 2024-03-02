Preview: Moving into the Music City

Colorado Avalanche: 37-19-5 The Opponent: Nashville Predators (34-25-2) Time: 4:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSSO, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM Opponent’s Beat: On the Forecheck

The Colorado Avalanche look to keep it rolling with a late Saturday afternoon game against another division rival, the Nashville Predators. Both are looking for points, desperate in their own ways.

Plus, Colorado will be looking for revenge. Two late third-period goals killed the Avs the last time they were in Nashville in November, and they’ll be looking to turn the tides after the loss.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs dominated the last game against the Chicago Blackhawks, winning in a 5-0 shutout effort. Justus Annunen recorded his first career shutout, while Zach Parise chipped in with depth scoring by tacking on two goals.

The Annunen start gave Alexandar Georgiev some much-needed rest, leading into this key game. Expect him to be sharp and ready for this game after four days off.

Colorado will also be again looking for more of the same depth scoring. If they can put it all together, the Avs should be looking at their third straight win on the bounce as they look towards the top of the Central Division again.

Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Chris Wagner (14) - Joel Kiviranta (94)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Bowen Byram (4)

Nashville Predators

The Preds are acting like their namesakes, preying on every opponent they have played as of late. This includes a 6-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night in dominant fashion on home ice.

It is all part of a five-game home stand for Nashville. They have won the first two games at home, all part of a seven-game win streak dating back to February 17.

Filip Forsberg continues to lead the way, with Roman Josi not far behind with 61 and 60 points respectively. It’s helped the Preds crawl into the second wild-card spot as of now. Can they improve even more with their eighth straight win?

Projected Lines

Filip Forsberg (9) - Ryan O’Reilly (90) - Gustav Nyquist (14)

Yakov Trenin (13) - Colton Sissons (10) - Cody Glass (8)

Mark Jankowski (17) - Tommy Novak (82) - Luke Evangelista (77)

Cole Smith (36) - Michael McCarron (47) - Kiefer Sherwood (44)

Roman Josi (59) - Dante Fabbro (57)

Ryan McDonaugh (27) - Luke Schenn (2)

Jeremy Lauzon (3) - Alexandre Carrier (45)

Goaltenders

As previously mentioned, we’ll see Georgiev in this game after a few nights of rest. At the other end, we should see Nashville’s number one netminder, Jusse Saros.