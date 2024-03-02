Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators (4:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 37-19-5 The Opponent: Nashville Predators (34-25-2) Time: 4:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, BSSO, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM Opponent’s Beat: On the Forecheck

The Colorado Avalanche look to keep it rolling with a late Saturday afternoon game against another division rival, the Nashville Predators. Both are looking for points, desperate in their own ways.

Plus, Colorado will be looking for revenge. Two late third-period goals killed the Avs the last time they were in Nashville in November, and they’ll be looking to turn the tides after the loss.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Logan O’Connor (25)

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Ryan Johansen (12) - Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Chris Wagner (14) - Joel Kiviranta (94)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Bowen Byram (4)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)

Nashville Predators Projected Lines

Filip Forsberg (9) - Ryan O’Reilly (90) - Gustav Nyquist (14)

Yakov Trenin (13) - Colton Sissons (10) - Cody Glass (8)

Mark Jankowski (17) - Tommy Novak (82) - Luke Evangelista (77)

Cole Smith (36) - Michael McCarron (47) - Kiefer Sherwood (44)

Roman Josi (59) - Dante Fabbro (57)

Ryan McDonaugh (27) - Luke Schenn (2)

Jeremy Lauzon (3) - Alexandre Carrier (45)

Juuse Saros (74)

