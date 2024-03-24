Preview: Meeting the meandering Penguins

Colorado Avalanche: 45-20-5 The Opponent: Pittsburgh Penguins (30-30-9) Time: 12:00 p.m. MT Watch: TNT, MAX Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5 Opponent’s Beat: Pensburgh

The second game of a five-game homestand for the Colorado Avalanche comes in front of a national audience. It also comes against none other than Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Both teams are headed in opposite directions of one another, with the latter of the two looking to steer back in the right direction. A similar 4-0 result Pittsburgh had on home ice way back in October would help their case greatly, but it’s a very different Avs team they’re facing today.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs continue to find ways to win, with their most recent one being a dominant 6-1 win on Friday night over the Columbus Blue Jackets. They are on an eight-game winning streak dating back before the trade deadline.

New players and stars alike are combining for brilliant play up and down the lineup. Frankly, this team looks practically unbeatable at the moment.

Nathan MacKinnon continues to lead the way throughout the team, as he has all season long. His home point streak from the start of the season will be put on the line once again, can he find a way to keep it rolling?

Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Yakov Trenin (73) - Brandon Duhaime (12)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh comes to Denver on the back of a 4-2 loss on Friday night against the Dallas Stars. The loss didn’t help their case but also hurt the Avalanche’s chances to pull ahead of the Stars.

The Pens as a whole are not the same team they once were, the juggernaut of the Eastern Conference. Erik Karlsson couldn’t solve all their problems, and Sidney Crosby can’t carry the team on his back for the entire season to drag them into a playoff spot.

Hence, they are on the outside looking in for the second straight year. They need practically everything to go their way as they are nine points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the final spot. Can they perhaps start a magical run at Ball Arena and snap one of the longest-winning streaks of the season?

Projected Lines

Drew O’Connor (10) - Sidney Crosby (87) - Bryan Rust (17)

Michael Bunting (8) - Evgeni Malkin (71) - Rickard Rakell (67)

Reilly Smith (19) - Lars Eller (20) - Valtteri Puustinen (48)

Jesse Puljujarvi (18) - Noel Accari (55) - Emil Bemstrom (52)

Pierre-Oliver Joseph (73) - Kris Letang (58)

Marcus Pettersson (28) - Erik Karlsson (65)

John Ludvig (7) - Jack St. Ivany (3)

Goaltenders

We should see Tristian Jarry in net for the Penguins, while the Avs should be rolling with Alexandar Georgiev in the crease. But, don't be surprised if we see Alex Nedeljkovic or Justus Annunen for either of their respective teams as well to give the usual number one’s the day off.