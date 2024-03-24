Open Thread: Colorado Avalanche vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12:00 p.m.)

Colorado Avalanche: 45-20-5 The Opponent: Pittsburgh Penguins (30-30-9) Time: 12:00 p.m. MT Watch: TNT, MAX Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5 Opponent’s Beat: Pensburgh

The second game of a five-game homestand for the Colorado Avalanche comes in front of a national audience. It also comes against none other than Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Both teams are headed in opposite directions of one another, with the latter of the two looking to steer back in the right direction. A similar 4-0 result Pittsburgh had on home ice way back in October would help their case greatly, but it’s a very different Avs team they’re facing today.

Colorado Avalanche Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Jonathan Drouin (27) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Valeri Nichushkin (13)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Yakov Trenin (73) - Brandon Duhaime (12)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Alexandar Georgiev (40)/Justus Annunen (60)

Pittsburgh Penguins Projected Lines

Drew O’Connor (10) - Sidney Crosby (87) - Bryan Rust (17)

Michael Bunting (8) - Evgeni Malkin (71) - Rickard Rakell (67)

Reilly Smith (19) - Lars Eller (20) - Valtteri Puustinen (48)

Jesse Puljujarvi (18) - Noel Accari (55) - Emil Bemstrom (52)

Pierre-Oliver Joseph (73) - Kris Letang (58)

Marcus Pettersson (28) - Erik Karlsson (65)

John Ludvig (7) - Jack St. Ivany (3)

Tristian Jarry (35)/Alex Nedeljkovic (39)

