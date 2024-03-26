Preview: Alex Newhook returns with the Canadiens

Colorado Avalanche: 46-20-5 The Opponent: Montreal Canadiens (26-32-12) Time: 7:00 p.m. MT Watch: Altitude, TSN2, TVAS, ESPN+ (Out of Market Only) Listen: Altitude Sports Radio FM 92.5 Opponent’s Beat: Habs Eyes on the Prize

The Colorado Avalanche go for 10 wins Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens. Having not lost since the beginning of the month, the Avs look to keep their hot streak going on home ice.

With the Canadiens coming to town going in an opposite direction, Colorado should take care of business. But with their scare in the last game, they still have to show up and show out in the best way possible.

Colorado Avalanche

Speaking of the last game, it came against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Avs fell 4-0 and looked out of it toward the end of the second period, but roared back to come back and won 5-4 in overtime.

The depth - particularly new players - led the way to start the comeback with goals from Sean Walker and Yakov Trenin. In the end, it would be the stars such as Jonathan Drouin finishing up a three-point game, with the help of Nathan MacKinnon keeping his home-point streak alive.

Plus, tonight will be a night to get some more rest for Alexandar Georgiev. This will give Justus Annunen another look, now backed up with his newly signed contract to try and motivate him to lead his team to a tenth straight win.

Projected Lines

Artturi Lehkonen (62) - Nathan MacKinnon (29) - Mikko Rantanen (96)

Valeri Nichushkin (13) - Casey Mittelstadt (37) - Jonathan Drouin (27)

Miles Wood (28) - Ross Colton (20) - Zach Parise (9)

Andrew Cogliano (11) - Yakov Trenin (12) - Brandon Duhaime (12)

Devon Toews (7) - Cale Makar (8)

Sam Girard (49) - Josh Manson (42)

Jack Johnson (3) - Sean Walker (26)

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs come to the Mile High City off the back of an impressive 5-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Two goals from Alex Newhook led the way, while Kaiden Guhle had himself a three-point night.

The win was necessary amidst a five-game road trip to the West Coast, in which they’d lost their last three games. This matchup with the Avs wraps up this trip, looking to end it on a high.

This matchup is the first time Newhook will return to Colorado after being traded to Montreal this summer. Perhaps still feeling slighted by the move, can he lead this young Habs team toward a second straight win?

Projected Lines

Cole Caufield (22) - Nick Suzuki (22) - Juraj Slafkovsky (20)

Brendan Gallagher (11) - Alex Newhook (15) - Joel Armia (40)

Josh Anderson (17) - Jake Evans (71) - Jesse Ylonen (56)

Michael Pezzetta (55) - Colin White (36) - Rafael Harvey-Pinard (49)

Mike Matheson (8) - Kaiden Guhle (21)

Arber Xhekaj (72) - David Savard (58)

Jayden Struble (47) - Jordan Harris (54)

Goaltenders

As previously mentioned, we will see Annunen in the crease for the Avs, while Montreal will go with Samuel Montembault in the blue paint.